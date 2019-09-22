Axios Investigations Firm (AIF) We Support Our Fallen Heroes

Axios Investigations Firm Logo Parking Dedication Flyer

Axios Investigations Firm (AIF) is proud to honor and support our fallen heroes. We are sponsoring a parking dedication for SFC. Richard Herrema.

It is our great pleasure to honor the fallen. As a Veteran Owned Company, we strive to continue to support and remember our heroes.” — CEO, Axios Investigations Firm, LLC

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Axios Investigations Firm (AIF) is proud to honor and support our fallen heroes. We are sponsoring a parking dedication for SFC. Richard Herrema. The event will take place September 29, 2019 (2 p.m. to 5 p.m.) at Rick's Place, a 50-acre Memorial Park just outside of Ft. Bragg, NC. We will host live events to include a Parachute Jump Team. The event is open to the public.Rick’s Place is 50-acre interactive greenspace 5.5 miles from Ft. Bragg. We are open dawn-to-dusk and free for The Military Family and those who serve the Military Family (definition below). Rick’s Place is the first of what we hope will be many interactive retreat centers around the US near military bases where service members experience numerous deployment cycles and seek to reintegrate after deployments.POC- Ranger Rick 910-778-3843.



