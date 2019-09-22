Axios Investigations Firm (AIF) We Support Our Fallen Heroes
Axios Investigations Firm (AIF) is proud to honor and support our fallen heroes. We are sponsoring a parking dedication for SFC. Richard Herrema.
Rick’s Place is 50-acre interactive greenspace 5.5 miles from Ft. Bragg. We are open dawn-to-dusk and free for The Military Family and those who serve the Military Family (definition below). Rick’s Place is the first of what we hope will be many interactive retreat centers around the US near military bases where service members experience numerous deployment cycles and seek to reintegrate after deployments.
POC- Ranger Rick 910-778-3843.
ENRIQUE MURILLO (AKA: Ranger Rick)
