Ethical and Exquisite Handcrafted footwear from Ghana inspired by childhood experience.

FORT WORTH, TX, US, September 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Born in the impoverished region of Ghana, West Africa, George K Baah went from walking barefoot in the streets as a child, to attending university in the US and ultimately becoming an Engineer. Today he’s living in Fort Worth, Texas and he’s on a mission to help people back in his homeland with a new apparel company he calls Kwame Baah Brand.

Kwame Baah is a unique line of footwear that blends contemporary designs with traditional fabric from Ghana called Kente. Ultra-comfortable, Kente is loom woven cotton thread that is used to create stylish, durable and sustainable designs. Every piece in the Kwame Baah collection is handmade by artisans and all manufacturing is fair trade focused and equitable.

The sale of Kwame Baah Brand footwear provides a living wage for all Ghanaian artisans which contributes to alleviating poverty in Ghana. George has launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund their new line of sneakers and hopes that the community will see the importance of his efforts and pledge money to help those less fortunate.

The Kwame Baah Brand line ranges from master crafted shoes made in fine Italian leather, to beautifully designed vegan friendly styles. The shoes are also surprisingly durable. Buyers have the option to choose from all black or brown leather high or low cut or all kente (vegan) high or low cut. Each handcrafted sneaker has a double memory foam footbed designed for comfort that molds to fit the foot. The leather ones have hand braided upper which makes unique. The shoes are made for versatility, suitable for a casual outfit or more of a dressed-up look. The prices are also very affordable.

The Story Behind Kwame Baah Footwear:

Kwame Baah footwear was inspired by the brand founder's experience in Ghana. After remembering making footwear out of old tires, George Kwame Baah came up with the idea to couple Ghanaian aesthetics with contemporary footwear design. George Kwame Baah himself grew up in Ghana and sincerely hopes to provide a better life for his Ghanaian employees through the sale of this stylish, durable, footwear.

