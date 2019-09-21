Julie Mogford Proudly Presents the “With Love and Gratitude Collection” of Original Mixed Media Artwork

Julie Mogford is Spreading Love and Joy with Delightful Art and Design as she releases her new With Love and Gratitude Collection of original mixed media art.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artist and designer Julie Mogford is pleased to announce the release of her brand new With Love and Gratitude Collection of original mixed media art in printed and digital format. Inspired by some of her favorite memories, the “With Love and Gratitude Collection” is a series of seven uplifting and whimsical art pieces reproduced as notecard sets, soft-touch cover journals, giclee archival prints, and museum-grade gallery wrapped canvases.This collection of floral-inspired stationery and wall art products was created with original hand-painted mixed media artwork from the designer’s art studio. Each mixed media art piece was hand-painted by the artist herself. The With Love and Gratitude Collection will be released on September 23, 2019.Julie Mogford is known for creating illustrations and graphic designs for paper crafting companies and has been spreading love and joy with delightful art and design since 2012. In this new collection, Julie has created an entire product line of stationery and wall art that embodies the concept of slowing down and taking time away from one’s busy lifestyle to appreciate all of life’s blessings, no matter how great or small.This collection will be exclusively sold on the artist’s website at juliemogford.com where the limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.The artwork in this series features a designer palette of beautiful rosy pinks with pops of Pantone’s Color of the Year 2019, Living Coral, as well as a variety of green foliage ranging from chartreuse and sage to deep teal green. The lush green hues naturally complement the warm colors in this delightful collection of floral themed items.The wall art prints and gallery wrapped canvases are printed with high quality archival inks that capture the subtle textures of vintage papers, watercolors, colored pencils and other materials used to create the original artwork, allowing the viewer to imagine that they can actually reach out and feel the collaged papers and colorful layers of pigment.The journals in the With Love and Gratitude Collection are available in five unique designs, each with 100 lined and perforated pages and a soft-touch matte cover with rounded corners, making each journal feel as pretty as it looks.The entire series of artwork is available in sets of ten note cards and twelve envelopes, with the extra two envelopes as a free bonus included in the note card set. Four floral designs are available as 4.25 x 5.5-inch cards, and three lovely lady designs come as 5.25-inch square cards. All of the notecard sets and individual cards are printed on beautiful 110# smooth Ultra White cardstock. The cards in the collection make perfect gifts as personal stationery or as thank you notes for moms, teachers or dear friends.The artwork in the With Love and Gratitude Collection is available as downloadable prints for those who appreciate the option of printing the art at home or through a local printer. The digital files can also be used for personal projects such as personalizing a greeting card or creating a cover for an art journal. These files are an excellent option for international customers, as shipping is unnecessary for digital downloads.The art pieces in the With Love and Gratitude Collection have each been named to celebrate the theme of experiencing quiet moments and practicing mindfulness and gratitude. Some of the themed items in the collection are:Love Yourself - Mixed Media Girl - Fine Art Print or CanvasSo Grateful - Inspirational Wall Art PrintGarden Harmony - Butterfly JournalGrandmother’s Blue Vase - Floral Soft Cover JournalBlissful Bouquet - Note Card SetWith Love and Gratitude - Note Card SetFluttering Wings - Note Card SetWith Love and Gratitude - Floral Art Bundle - Instant DownloadBird Song - Wall Art - Instant DownloadThe items in the With Love and Gratitude Collection range in price from $9.95 to $139.95. Julie is so excited to share this new and long-awaited collection with her fans.For more information about the With Love and Gratitude Collection or for an interview with the artist/designer, Julie Mogford, please write to julie@juliemogford.com. Media high-resolution photos are available upon request.About the ArtistJulie Mogford started designing digital graphics after she left her teaching career to focus her attention on self-care and health issues. She originally created illustrated photo-polymer clear stamps and paper crafting products, as well as watercolor and mixed media artwork. Julie’s digital design career began from her creation of one of a kind artwork, and her art and uplifting messages are now able to be replicated in multiple mediums to reach a wide audience of customers.After years of creating digital graphics, stamps, stencils and steel-ruled dies, Julie has gained an outstanding reputation for original artwork and high quality reproductions within the paper crafting world and is now pleased to expand her reach by directing her unique design skills into the stationery/greeting card industry.Social MediaFacebook: https://facebook.com/juliemogforddesigns Instagram: https://instagram.com/juliemogford Pinterest: https://pinterest.com/jmogforddesigns



