THE WEEKLY LEADER: SEPTEMBER 20, 2019
Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2019 On Monday, the House is not in session.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24, 2019 On Tuesday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.
Suspensions (6 bills)
- H.R. 3190 – BURMA Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Engel – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 2327 – Burma Political Prisoners Assistance Act, as amended (Rep. Levin (MI) – Foreign Affairs)
- H.Res. 127 – Expressing the sense of the House of Representatives on the importance and vitality of the United States alliances with Japan and the Republic of Korea, and our trilateral cooperation in the pursuit of shared interests, as amended (Rep. Engel – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 1632 – Southeast Asia Strategy Act, as amended (Rep. Wagner – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 2229 – First Responders Passport Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Chabot – Foreign Affairs)
- H.Res. 444 – Reaffirming the importance of the United States to promote the safety, health, and well-being of refugees and displaced persons, as amended (Rep. Lieu – Foreign Affairs)
Suspensions (12 bills)
- H.R. 1595 – SAFE Banking Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Perlmutter – Financial Services)
- H.R. 3106 – Domestic and International Terrorism DATA Act, as amended (Rep. Thompson (MS) – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 3691 – TRANSLATE Act (Rep. Titus – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 2589 – Unifying DHS Intelligence Enterprise Act, as amended (Rep. Green (TN) – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 3710 – Cybersecurity Vulnerability Remediation Act (Rep. Jackson-Lee – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 3526 – Counter Terrorist Network Act (Rep. Underwood – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 3675 – Trusted Traveler Reconsideration and Restoration Act of 2019 (Rep. Katko – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 3694 – Helping Families Fly Act of 2019 (Rep. Lesko – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 3722 – Joint Task Force to Combat Opioid Trafficking Act of 2019 (Rep. Langevin – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 3246 – Traveling Parents Screening Consistency Act of 2019 (Rep. Taylor – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 2528 – STEM Opportunities Act of 2019 (Rep. Johnson (TX) – Science, Space, and Technology)
- H.R. 335 – South Florida Clean Coastal Waters Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Mast – Science, Space, and Technology)
H.R. 3525 – U.S. Border Patrol Medical Screening Standards Act (Rep. Underwood – Homeland Security) (Subject to a Rule)
Additional Legislative Items Are Possible
