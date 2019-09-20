Signs.com Announces New Board of Directors

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, September 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Signs.com is pleased to announce the following members as its Board of Directors: Melvin C. Green, Gregory Prawitt, Nicole Tommey Davis, Michael Ward, Blake Green, Alex McArthur, and Marty McGhie.“We are excited for the opportunity to take Signs.com in a new direction. We have an exceptional team of people from different backgrounds and experiences. We are looking forward to working with each of them as we move forward and know that they will provide a significant impact on the future success of Signs.com.”- Marty McGhie, CEO of Signs.comMelvin C. GreenServing as Chairman of the Board, Mel was the Chairman of Ferrari Color before the recent acquisition by Signs.com. Mel earned an Associate’s degree from Weber Junior College (now Weber State University) and graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business. Mel has also served as Chairman of the Board of the Worker’s Compensation Fund of Utah. He currently serves as an advisor to many small companies and is a member of the Entrepreneur Board at Brigham Young University School of Business.Gregory PrawittGregory Prawitt is currently the Chief Financial Officer at Boulder Ventures Development Inc. Prior to this, he was a Partner at WSRP LLC for 20 years and Chief Financial Officer for Ernest F. Mariani Co. Gregory attended school at Brigham Young University where he obtained a Master’s Degree in Accounting.Nicole Tommey DavisNicole Tommey Davis is the President, CEO and Co-Founder of Enclavix. Ms. Davis is an entrepreneur and the former President, CEO, and co-founder of DoBox, Inc. She was selected as the Lifetime Achievement Honoree Genius for 2018 by The Utah Genius Awards and was honored to receive Utah’s Governor’s Medal in Science and Technology for 2012 for her service to the technology entrepreneurial community as the Director of the Centers of Excellence Program. Ms. Davis holds a BS in Electrical Engineering from Brigham Young University and an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.Michael WardMichael Ward is the current President and CEO of Prime Alliance Bank. He was previously COO, General Counsel, and International Development for The Color Run. He also worked 22 years for the Mrs. Fields Famous Brands as the President of International Development & Chief Legal Officer. Michael attended the University of Utah, where he earned a B.S., then later attended the University of Denver College of Law obtaining his Doctor of Law (J.D.)Blake GreenBlake Green works as Vice President at Worker’s Compensation Fund Insurance and has worked for the company for over 24 years. Blake attended the University of Phoenix where he earned a B.B.A.Alex McArthurAlex McArthur is the former Chief Marketing Officer for Purple Innovation. He is a Stevie Award Winner and has been featured in Forbes, Inc, Techcrunch, Nasdaq & Google/Youtube case studies. Alex attended Brigham Young University and was previously named Utah Business CXO of the Year.Marty McGhieMarty McGhie is the Chief Executive Officer at Signs.com. Marty previously worked as CFO for Ferrari Color, a position he held for over 27 years, and received many awards and multiple distinguished recognitions during his time. Marty holds both a BS in Accounting as well as a Master’s of Accounting/Information Systems degree from Brigham Young University.About Signs.comSigns.com was founded on the principle of offering the industry’s best customer service coupled with the easiest online sign experience. Founded in 2012, Signs.com has grown into the leading online company for custom signs, prints, and large format printing. With award-winning customer service, one-day production, free design services, and a 100% satisfaction guarantee, clients include everyone from small business owners to Fortune 500 companies as well as individuals looking for custom home decor. Signs.com has been recognized for its incredible growth on the Inc 500, Utah Fast 50, Deloitte Fast 50, as well as receiving numerous other awards and recognitions. Check out the signs.com home page here.



