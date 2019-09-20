Managed Security Services Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2025

Managed Security Services Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Managed Security Services Market Size to Reach to $47.65 Billion by 2025

A new report is added to the online inventory of Wise Guys Reports (WGR) and according to it, the global managed security services market is set to rise at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7% from 2018 to 2023. The global managed security services market size is anticipated to increase from USD 24.05 billion in 2018 to USD 47.65 billion by 2025.

Scope of the Report:

The managed security services mean remote monitoring and management of IT security functions by third-party service providers so that highly sensitive and confidential data of organizations can remain protected. Many companies such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), government and defence etc are using managed security services in order to save and protect confidential data.

Some of the reasons for surge in the demand for managed security services are increased cyber-attacks on enterprise IT infrastructure, growing BYOD trends among businesses and stringent regulations.

The benefits offered by managed security services are also studied in the report. Managed security services are affordable, reliable and most effective security solutions that help companies across the world to protect their sensitive information from getting leaked. However, reluctance to share sensitive data and different customer demands regarding security package are some of the challenges that hamper the managed security services market.

Top Competitors in this report are AT&T, BAE Systems, BT Group, CenturyLink, Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco Systems, Computer Science Corporation, Dell SecureWorks, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, IBM, Intel Security Group, NTT Com Security, Solutionary, Symantec, Trustwave Holdings, Verizon Communications

Global Managed Security Services Market: Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis of the market has been conducted on the basics of application, type and region.

By type, the market has been divided into On-site consulting, Managed security monitoring, Perimeter management of the client network, Penetration testing and vulnerability assessments, Product resale and others.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into Government/Defense, Banking & Financial Services Industry, Enterprise, Personal Use and others.

Global Managed Security Services Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and Rest of the World (RoW). In North America, countries such as the U.S. and Canada are covered. In Europe, countries such as the UK and Germany are covered. In APAC, countries such as Japan, China and India are covered. In Latin America, countries including Brazil, Mexico etc are included. In terms of revenues, North America is anticipated to hold the largest market size in managed security services during the projected time. North America is the most affected region in the world with cyber security breaches and therefore there is increased presence of managed security service providers in the region. APAC is also becoming the fastest growing region in the managed security market which is mainly due to increasing cyber concerns, adoption of IoT creating vulnerabilities in the IT infrastructure and security of data. The growing number of cyber security vendors in the countries such as Japan, China and South Korea is partly driving the market growth in the region during the forecasted period. The European market is also expected to witness a sound growth during the projection period.

