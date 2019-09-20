Global K-12 Testing and Assessment Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Global K-12 Testing and Assessment Market to Expand at 8.19% CAGR From 2018 to 2022

Report Summary:

In the foremost, the K-12 Testing and Assessment Market report provides a short description along with the definition, its key applications, and manufacturing process employed. The in-depth analysis of the K-12 Testing and Assessment market is done by understanding the competitive landscape, recent trends in the industry, and the regional status. The report also studies the price margins of the product as well as risk factors that are associated with the manufacturers. Various dynamics are also included in the study of the K-12 Testing and Assessment market that holds a robust influence over K-12 Testing and Assessment market. The forecast period of K-12 Testing and Assessment market is recorded for 2019 as the base year, which stretches over till 2025.

E-learning is utilized by public K–12 schools in the United States as well as private schools. Some e-learning environments take place in a traditional classroom, others allow students to attend classes from home or other locations. There are several states that are utilizing virtual school platforms for e-learning across the country that continue to increase. Virtual school enables students to log into synchronous learningor asynchronous learning courses anywhere there is an internet connection.

Drivers and Constraints

The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the K-12 Testing and Assessment market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.

It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the K-12 Testing and Assessment market.

The Leading Manufacturers covered in this study:

CogniFit

Edutech

ETS

MeritTrac

Pearson Education

Scantron

CORE Education and Consulting Solutions

Literatu

Proprofs QuizMaker

UMeWorld

This research report categorizes the global K-12 Testing and Assessment market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global K-12 Testing and Assessment market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Curriculum-Based Testing

Non-Curriculum-Based Testing

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Pre-primary School

Primary School

Middle School

High School

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

The analysis of the K-12 Testing and Assessment market is also studied based on regions across the global level as well as regional level. Regionally, the report covers the key regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Each region is studied more profoundly, along with the latest trends, outlook, and promising opportunities in the K-12 Testing and Assessment market share during the review period of 2025.

Key Stakeholders

K-12 Testing and Assessment Manufacturers

K-12 Testing and Assessment Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

K-12 Testing and Assessment Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

The ICT sector comprises telecommunications, including wireless and wired connectivity. The development of ICT infrastructure has become vital in the modern, globalized world, where effective transmission of information has become as important as the cultivation of human capital and infrastructure. Every country needs to stay connected with each other for trade, defense, and other matters, while among individual consumers, the ICT sector has taken on a vital importance, so much so that recent surveys found that most millennials ranked access to the Internet as one of their top needs. This has driven the importance of the ICT sector massively in the last few years.

Advances in hardware and software segments has made the market highly dynamic. The incessant development of new products and services that are not only cost-effective but also application-specific is view as a positive signal for the market.

