Photo Friday: Family Meals Month in Action

The food retail industry is rallying around National Family Meals Month™. Here are some of the activities we’ve seen encouraging families to get back to the table.

Giant Food

Giant Food hosted a podcast—Family Meals Month - Nourishing Your Family Unit— featuring FMI’s David Fikes and Tom Cosgrove. This podcast is part of their Nutrition Made Easy series that is hosted by registered dietitian Mandy Katz. Mandy gave an insightful look into the current state of family mealtimes and taught simple tips you can use to get your loved ones gathered around the table. David and Tom provided details on why family meals nourish our family units as much as they nourish our bodies.

Newport Avenue Market

Newport Avenue Market is focusing their What's for Dinner Tuesday program on families all month long in celebration of National Family Meals Month™. All meals for September will serve four people and cost $30. They also are giving away oven mitts when customers pick up meals in-store. Using these oven mitts, Newport Avenue Market is running a social media contest—contestants take a picture with their oven mitt, tag @NewportAveMarket on Facebook or Instagram with hashtag #WeBelieveInFamilyMeals and are entered to win a $100 gift card to the store.

Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association

Celebrating Family Meals Month goes beyond the dinner plate. Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association (PFMA) and Ahold Delhaize helped declare September as Family Meals Month in Pennsylvania. PFMA also wrote an Op-ed in The Shelby Report, highlighting this proclamation and the food retailers in Pennsylvania who are supporting National Family Meals Month.

Thank you to all who are helping families share more meals together! Apply here to the Gold Plate Awards to be recognized for your outstanding Family Meals Month programs.