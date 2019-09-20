Zinrelo Loyalty Rewards Platform Helps Nature’s Fusions Boost Repeat Purchase Rate by 66%

Nature’s Fusions Loyalty Reward Program

A/B testing proved that a rewards program was highly effective in boosting customer retention.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nature’s Fusions wanted to systematically measure the impact of their newly launched Rewards Program . They set up an A/B test to do that. The objective of the test was to measure the incremental retention driven by the rewards program. Customers who had purchased from Nature’s Fusions in the last 6 months were randomly divided into two groups – Group 1 (test group) and Group 2 (control group).Members in the test group were imported in the rewards program at the time of launch and were awarded points for their past purchases. The points made them eligible for rewards on subsequent purchases. Rewards eligibility was communicated to them through program emails. These emails saw an impressive 45% open rate and a 25% click rate, this indicated a high level of interest among customers for the rewards program.Group 2 members (control group) were not imported in the program. They were not offered any reward points and were treated to the regular marketing communications from Nature’s Fusions.At the end of the test period, Zinrelo provided a thorough analysis of the purchase patterns for both the test groups.It was observed that 15% of the Group 1 members made a repeat purchase whereas only 9% of the Group 2 members made a repeat purchase during the test phase. Thus the repeat purchase rate was 66% higher for loyalty rewards members.Reward programs help boost customer retention and lifetime spend. Nature’s Fusions wanted to give their customers a reason to come back again and again. A/B testing proved that a rewards program was highly effective in boosting customer retention.“We intuitively know that loyalty reward programs help increase repeat sales. The A/B testing helped quantify the impact.” commented Fabricio Sant’Anna, Marketing Manager at Nature’s Fusions. “We were very impressed by the results. It was certainly a bigger impact than we had anticipated.”“Zinrelo’s loyalty rewards platform is helping businesses to reach out and make deeper long-lasting connections with their customers. A rewards program ensures that customers do not go to competition, and this results in repeat business.” said Samir Palnitkar, VP of Customer Success at Zinrelo. “We are empowering businesses to create personalized & data driven rewards programs with ease.”About Nature’s Fusions:Nature’s Fusions is a Christian, family-owned business dedicated towards offering people the tools to improve their lives and natural health. Nature’s Fusions is founded on three tenets: quality, integrity and the forever guarantee. They began as a small distribution company for family and friends, offering high-quality essential oils and honest information for free. As retailers and others learned about their commitment to quality and integrity, they added their low-margin pricing model and began selling online and in high-touch retail stores. Today, Nature’s Fusions products are carried in hundreds of stores worldwide!About Zinrelo:Zinrelo is a modern-day, loyalty rewards platform that maximizes repeat sales and per-customer revenue through 360-degree customer engagement. Zinrelo unlocks customer loyalty across multiple dimensions including transactional, social, referral, engagement, behavioral and emotional loyalty. It supports omni-channel deployments that span across ecommerce, physical stores, phone orders and more. Zinrelo uses deep data analytics to create a custom, highly optimized loyalty program. Advanced machine learning algorithms are used to identify customer clusters and targeted campaign strategies for these segments. Hundreds of businesses are using Zinrelo to leapfrog their competition and gain market share. Zinrelo has been consistently rated as the top loyalty management software as reflected in the current ranking on G2 Crowd.To zing your rewards programs Request a demo



