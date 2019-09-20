Hydraulic Cylinder Industry Sales, Supply And Consumption 2019 Analysis And Forecasts To 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Hydraulic Cylinder -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

Description

A hydraulic cylinder (also called a linear hydraulic motor) is a mechanical actuator that is used to give a unidirectional force through a unidirectional stroke. It has many applications, notably in construction equipment (engineering vehicles), manufacturing machinery, and civil engineering.

Welded hydraulic cylinders held the largest market share in 2017. Welded hydraulic cylinders are welded by the metal around the cylinder, making them heavy-duty cylinders. These types of cylinders find applications in areas such as construction equipment, material handling, and forklifts. They are used in heavy-duty equipment such as drillers for oilrigs and huge cranes.

The construction industry led the hydraulic cylinder market in 2017. The global construction industry has undergone substantial changes in recent years due to the global recession, which has led to the downsizing of the construction sector in developed markets. However, the construction investments in most emerging markets have continued to grow at a moderate rate despite the global crisis.

This report focuses on Hydraulic Cylinder volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hydraulic Cylinder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Hydraulic Cylinder in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Hydraulic Cylinder manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered: Bosch, Caterpillar, Eaton, Hydac, KYB, Parker Hannifin, SMC, Wipro, Actuant, Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic, Burnside Autocyl, Jarp Industries, Kappa Engineering, Ligon Hydraulic Cylinder, Marrel, Pacoma, Prince Manufacturing, Texas Hydraulics, Weber-Hydraulik, Standex International

Segment by Type

By Designs

Tie rod cylinder

Welded body cylinder

Telescopic

Mill Type

By Bore Size

150 mm

Segment by Application

Construction

Aerospace & Defense

Agriculture

Mining

Automotive

Marine

Oil & Gas

Others

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Hydraulic Cylinder

1.1 Definition of Hydraulic Cylinder

1.2 Hydraulic Cylinder Segment By Designs

1.2.1 Global Hydraulic Cylinder Production Growth Rate Comparison By Designs (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Tie rod cylinder

1.2.3 Welded body cylinder

1.2.4 Telescopic

1.2.5 Mill Type

1.3 Hydraulic Cylinder Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Hydraulic Cylinder Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.4 Agriculture

1.3.5 Mining

1.3.6 Automotive

1.3.7 Marine

1.3.8 Oil & Gas

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Global Hydraulic Cylinder Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Hydraulic Cylinder Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Hydraulic Cylinder Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Hydraulic Cylinder Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Hydraulic Cylinder Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Hydraulic Cylinder Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Hydraulic Cylinder Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Hydraulic Cylinder Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Hydraulic Cylinder Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Hydraulic Cylinder

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Hydraulic Cylinder

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Hydraulic Cylinder

....

8 Hydraulic Cylinder Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Bosch

8.1.1 Bosch Hydraulic Cylinder Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Bosch Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Bosch Hydraulic Cylinder Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Caterpillar

8.2.1 Caterpillar Hydraulic Cylinder Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Caterpillar Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Caterpillar Hydraulic Cylinder Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Eaton

8.3.1 Eaton Hydraulic Cylinder Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Eaton Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Eaton Hydraulic Cylinder Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Hydac

8.4.1 Hydac Hydraulic Cylinder Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Hydac Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Hydac Hydraulic Cylinder Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 KYB

8.5.1 KYB Hydraulic Cylinder Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 KYB Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 KYB Hydraulic Cylinder Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Parker Hannifin

8.6.1 Parker Hannifin Hydraulic Cylinder Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Parker Hannifin Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Parker Hannifin Hydraulic Cylinder Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 SMC

8.7.1 SMC Hydraulic Cylinder Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 SMC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 SMC Hydraulic Cylinder Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Wipro

8.8.1 Wipro Hydraulic Cylinder Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Wipro Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Wipro Hydraulic Cylinder Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Actuant

8.9.1 Actuant Hydraulic Cylinder Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Actuant Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Actuant Hydraulic Cylinder Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic

8.10.1 Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Hydraulic Cylinder Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Hydraulic Cylinder Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 Burnside Autocyl

8.12 Jarp Industries

8.13 Kappa Engineering

8.14 Ligon Hydraulic Cylinder

8.15 Marrel

8.16 Pacoma

8.17 Prince Manufacturing

8.18 Texas Hydraulics

8.19 Weber-Hydraulik

8.20 Standex International

Continued...

