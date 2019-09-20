Shaving Lotions and Creams Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2024

Shaving Lotions and Creams Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles And Trends Forecast To 2024

Shaving Lotions and Creams Industry

Description

Shaving cream or shaving foam is a frothy cosmetic cream applied to body hair, usually facial hair, to facilitate shaving.

The pre-shave segment dominated the market, with a market share of 58%.

Hypermarkets and supermarkets accounted for 45% of the market share. Stores like Walmart, Tesco, and Sainsbury's stock numerous shaving products, giving consumers a wide range of options to select.

Europe dominated the market during with a market share of around 35%.

This report focuses on Shaving Lotions and Creams volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Shaving Lotions and Creams market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Shaving Lotions and Creams in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Shaving Lotions and Creams manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Gillette

Beiersdorf

Unilever

L'Oreal

Colgate-Palmolive

Energizer Holdings

Godrej

Johnson & Johnson

Perio

Super-Max

Taylor of Old Bond Street

Acqua di Parma

AHAVA Dead Sea Laboratories

Bold for Men

Castle Forbes

Segmental Analysis

The global Shaving Lotions and Creams market is segmented and analyzed on the basis of different aspects to gain a better understanding for the conjecture period. Such segmentation includes regional segmentation, among other aspects such as type, components, end-user industries, and applications. The regional segmentation has been carried out for five regions of Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Shaving Lotions and Creams market in each regional segment mentioned above.

Segment by Type

Aftershave

Pre-shave

Segment by Application

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Drugstores

Online Retails

Independent Retailers and Discounters

Other

Research Methodology

The global Shaving Lotions and Creams market has been analyzed using Porter’s Five Force Model for the assessment period of 2019 to 2025. Additionally, an in-depth SWOT analysis has been carried out for a precise understanding of the Shaving Lotions and Creams market.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Shaving Lotions and Creams

1.1 Definition of Shaving Lotions and Creams

1.2 Shaving Lotions and Creams Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Shaving Lotions and Creams Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Aftershave

1.2.3 Pre-shave

1.3 Shaving Lotions and Creams Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Shaving Lotions and Creams Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

1.3.3 Drugstores

1.3.4 Online Retails

1.3.5 Independent Retailers and Discounters

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Shaving Lotions and Creams Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Shaving Lotions and Creams Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Shaving Lotions and Creams Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Shaving Lotions and Creams Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Shaving Lotions and Creams Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Shaving Lotions and Creams Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Shaving Lotions and Creams Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Shaving Lotions and Creams Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Shaving Lotions and Creams Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Shaving Lotions and Creams

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Shaving Lotions and Creams

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Shaving Lotions and Creams

....

8 Shaving Lotions and Creams Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Gillette

8.1.1 Gillette Shaving Lotions and Creams Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Gillette Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Gillette Shaving Lotions and Creams Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Beiersdorf

8.2.1 Beiersdorf Shaving Lotions and Creams Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Beiersdorf Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Beiersdorf Shaving Lotions and Creams Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Unilever

8.3.1 Unilever Shaving Lotions and Creams Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Unilever Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Unilever Shaving Lotions and Creams Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 L'Oreal

8.4.1 L'Oreal Shaving Lotions and Creams Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 L'Oreal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 L'Oreal Shaving Lotions and Creams Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Colgate-Palmolive

8.5.1 Colgate-Palmolive Shaving Lotions and Creams Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Colgate-Palmolive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Colgate-Palmolive Shaving Lotions and Creams Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Energizer Holdings

8.7 Godrej

8.8 Johnson & Johnson

8.9 Perio

8.10 Super-Max

8.12 Acqua di Parma

Continued...

