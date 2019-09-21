A Day of Discovery at the Mystical Phnom Kulen Mountain in Phnom Kulen National Park, Siem Reap

River of a Thousand Lingas Front Desk reception at Park Hyatt Siem Reap Park Hyatt Siem Reap

SIEM REAP, CAMBODIA, September 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Embark on a magical journey to the sacred Phnom Kulen Mountain, a magnificent destination just a quick jaunt away from the heart of Siem Reap.Discover what lies beyond the temples of Angkor Wat and head to Cambodia’s most revered mountain. Phnom Kulen encompasses a true jungle adventure and features some wonderful spots to visit including cascading waterfalls, remote temples and one of the largest reclining Buddhas in all of Asia. Located within the national park of the same name, the awe-inspiring scenery is simply breathtaking.Set deep in the jungle, the sacred waterfalls are the park’s main attraction. Surrounded by abundant vegetation and tropical greenery. Impressive in size, the waterfalls are a prime spot to take a quick dip, enjoy a picnic or laze about local-style in a hammock.Rich in history and culture, the remote Kbal Spean is an ancient Khmer site in the national park. Off the beaten path, the “River of a Thousand Lingas” is home to intricately carved fertility symbols in the riverbed. Thousands of years old, the carvings are overseen by Hindu deities carved into the rocks of the landscape. Cambodian folklore tells that the river gives blessings to couples who are trying to conceive.An enormous reclining Buddha also calls the national park home. One of the largest of its kind in Cambodia, it is majestic at eight meters long. The sandstone Buddha is favored among locals, who come to pray and offer up colorful flowers, fruit and incense to the statue.Approximately two hours’ drive from Park Hyatt , a luxury 5-star resort in Siem Reap, Phnom Kulen Mountain and national park make for an exceptional day trip destination. Boasting a prime location in the heart of town, Park Hyatt Siem Reap is a luxurious hideaway and the perfect starting point for any Siem Reap adventure. “It’s always a pleasure when guests arrange their tours with us, especially for attractions that are not usually frequented by other tourists,” says Dip Sang, Chief Concierge at Park Hyatt Siem Reap. “We are happy when guests are genuinely interested to learn more about our people’s culture and what our country has else to offer”.To learn more about this luxury Siem Reap hotel, visit parkhyattsiemreap.com or click on this link to see other area attractions near the hotel: https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/cambodia/park-hyatt-siem-reap/repph/area-attractions About Park Hyatt Siem Reap – Park Hyatt Siem Reap is a luxury hotel in Siem Reap that embraces guests with comfort and opulence in each of its 104 luxurious, elegant and spacious rooms and suites. A luxurious home away from home that is strategically located in the heart of the city center, this stylish contemporary retreat adorned with Cambodian art is near the airport, the renowned 12th century ruins of Angkor Wat temple and just a five-minute leisurely walk to the local nightlife scene, Siem Reap Pub Street. Guests are welcomed by warm and inviting five-star service and world-class hospitality. It features sumptuous French and authentic Cambodian food at The Dining Room, refreshing drinks at The Living Room and a delectable array of desserts and light fare at The Glasshouse deli-patisserie. For utmost relaxation and rejuvenation, the hotel has two stunning swimming pools and a selection of invigorating massages and treatments at The Spa. For more information, please visit parkhyattsiemreap.com. Follow Park Hyatt Siem Reap on Facebook, Instagram, Youtube and Twitter and tag photos with #ParkHyattSiemReap and #LuxuryIsPersonal.About Park Hyatt – Park Hyatt hotels provide discerning, affluent business and leisure guests with elegant and luxurious accommodation and offers them highly attentive personal service in an intimate environment. Located in several of the world’s premier destinations, each Park Hyatt hotel is custom designed to combine sophistication with a distinctive regional character. Park Hyatt hotels feature well-appointed guestrooms, meeting and special event space for groups, critically acclaimed art, food and beverage programs, and signature restaurants featuring award-winning chefs.



