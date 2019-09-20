Omega 3-6-9 Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Research Report On -“Omega 3-6-9 Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Growth, Forecast 2024”

Omega 3-6-9 Market 2019

Omega-3-6-9 fatty acids possess a plethora of health attributes, which has lead to a huge demand for omega-3 supplements, thereby, driving the global omega-3-6-9 products market. Among these, Omega-3 finds major application in the infant nutrition industry, which is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. However, the gap between usage and awareness is a major constraint for the market. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Nestle SA, and Unilever are the major players in the global omega-3 products market.

The global omega-3 products market is forecasted to reach USD 58.16 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of this market are:

Overall growth of fat and oil industry (at a CAGR of 5.2%) during forecast period

Demand from end users for convenient, highly-efficient ultra-high concentrates and the use of fish oil (primarily in Asia-Pacific)

Increasing awareness among consumers regarding healthy eating and health benefits (reduces diabetes, protects from heart attack and other coronary diseases)

Companies in the food & beverage industry continuously aligning themselves to consumer preferences and recent food consuming trends to emerge as key players in local markets as well as international markets

Ongoing drive towards investments and plans for market expansion into developing countries by manufacturers

Widening applications and strengthening buyer power

Personalized nutrition being the new trend among millennials

Growth in imports and exports of Omega 3-6 along with increasing support sectors

Market Segmentation:

The global omega-3-6-9 market is broadly classified by Type, Distribution Channel, Application, and Top Players / Brands. By type, the market is broadly classified into Functional Food, Dietary Supplements, Infant Nutrition, Pet Food, and Feed and Pharmaceutical.

Omega 3 is of three types: ALA (alpha-linolenic acid), DHA (docosahexaenoic acid which dominates the overall market), and EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid).

By distribution channel, the market is split into Grocery Retailers, Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Internet Retailing, and Others.

By application, the market is split into Athletes and Lifters, Ordinary People, and Others.

To determine the market segment, the report covers 23 key players (along with key players’ price, sales, revenue, and global market share). Notable among them are:

Epax

Amway

GSK

Aker BioMarine

Innovix Pharma

The report studies the market overview, opportunities, drivers and risks, and competitive landscape.

Regional Analysis:

In the report, by region, the global omega 3-6-9 market is divided into North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.), the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa).

Conclusion:

Asia-Pacific is the most attractive region in the global omega-3-6-9 market and will be the first preference for new entrants due to increasing end-use applications. Europe is the second most attractive market for new entrants. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5%.

