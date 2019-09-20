Inflight Catering Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Inflight Catering Market

Flight catering service is a process that includes various meals that fliers can avail to have during the course of their flight. The process is often required in long flights or in night-time flights where people feel hungry and often have no means to eat. That is why flight operators often bank of such services to provide healthy and nutritious food. This can also spur the ticket-booking capacity of a flight as many a times, people book tickets on their preference for meals. The global inflight catering market can gain a boost from various sources like collaborations, meal planning, meal pricing, increase in flight ticket bookings for business and tourism, and others.

Segmentation:

The market study for the inflight catering market includes various segments on the basis of flight, food, and class. These segments are known to have various factors infused in them that can be discussed properly in order to have better market understanding and prediction for the coming days.

By flight, the market for inflight catering can be discussed into a low-cost carrier and full-service carrier. Both these segments are garnering substantial market revenues in the coming years.

By food, the report on the inflight catering market includes meals, bakery & confectionery, and beverages.

By class, the study includes economy class and first class. The first-class segment has substantial market hold.

Regional Analysis:

Europe and North America are expected to make substantial contribution to the global inflight catering market. A high number of flight operators and various intercontinental flights are expected to make substantial contribution to these regional markets. Asia Pacific region is expected to make substantial progress in the coming years due to the growth in the number of flights operating from the region. Countries like India, China, Singapore, Thailand, and others are expected to contribute remarkably.

Key Players of Global Inflight Catering Market =>

The global market for inflight catering is expecting various flight operators to take drastic measure to plan their in-flight meal properly. This is to make sure that people get proper food if needed and also to curb the amount of wastage in the service so that they don’t incur much cost. The market includes a lot of companies like Emirates Flight Catering, Do&Co, Cathay Pacific Catering Services, Flying Food, Gate Gourmet, LSG Lufthansa Service Holding AG, Dnata, Servair, SATS Ltd, Newrest HNA, and Jetfinity who can impact the market in the coming days. Their strategies would include quality check, planning the menu, better collaboration, and others that would secure their present status and ensure high traction for the global market.

Industry News:

In September 2019, LSG Sly Chef announced that they have opened a new customer service center (CSC) for their joint venture with Novaport named Tolmachevo Catering at Novosibirsk Tolmatschowo International Airport (OVB) in Russia. LSG Sky Chef would be in charge to oversee all the processes. The process would also serve several other companies like Siberia Airlines, Alrosa Airlines, Rossiya Airlines, Ural Airlines, Yakutia Airlines and some charter carrier.

