Thaicom and Russian Satellite Communications Company Enter Into Partnership Agreement

BANGKOK, THAILAND, September 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thaicom Public Company Limited (THCOM), Thailand’s first satellite operator, today announced the signature of an Agreement of Intention with Russian Satellite Communications Company (RSCC), a Russian leading satellite operator, to collaborate on the joint development of a service offering for maritime satellite broadband connectivity.

According to the framework of the agreement, Thaicom and RSCC will initially study roaming options on their proprietary maritime VSAT networks. Roaming on Thaicom’s network will be provided by Nava Roaming Solutions. Nava is Thaicom’s new maritime broadband service platform, addressing the need of ship and offshore operators for fast, reliable, and secure satellite-enabled broadband connectivity and managed services. RSCC maritime VSAT network is the largest satellite broadband network in Russia connecting more than 300 maritime vessels operating in the waters surrounding Russia and Europe.

Patompob Suwansiri, Chief Commercial Officer Thaicom, commented: “We intend the agreement to mark the beginning of a successful, long-term partnership between Thaicom and RSCC and the development of joint communication solutions connecting Russia with Asia-Pacific. This collaboration will leverage the capabilities of Thai and Russian marine VSAT networks. The Nava roaming solutions enabled satellite network will provide seamless switching of onboard equipment from one satellite network to the other without degradation of service level agreements provided. Customers will benefit from full high speed broadband coverage of maritime vessel routes between Europe and Asia-Pacific.”

Ksenia Drozdova, Deputy Director General, Russian Satellite Communications Company, said: “We are pleased to partner with Thaicom in order to expand our satellite reach and jointly offer reliable and secure maritime satellite broadband connectivity. We intend to use our combined vast technical knowledge and business know-how to address the worldwide increasing demand of broadband connectivity at sea for improved ship operations and crew welfare in Asia, Europe, Middle East and the Russian Far East.”



