Pharmaceuticals for Women’s Health Market - Global Industry Growth and Forecast – 2024

The rise in the population of geriatric women, an increase in adoption of an unhealthy lifestyle, along with the introduction of the novel medicines for women, all of these can be attributed be the cause for the market of Pharmaceuticals for Women's Health. Furthermore, favorable policies that have been initiated by the government to improve the women’s health and to raise their level of awareness are the primary causes to propel the market growth for the Pharmaceuticals for Women's Health sector. Today's women are at a greater risk of attracting diseases such as anemia, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, depression, menstrual health-related disorders, and obesity. Thus, the increasing incidence of such conditions is likely to boost Pharmaceuticals for Women's Health market growth shortly.

The Pharmaceuticals for Women's Health market is expected to rise at an average CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

About the Pharmaceuticals for Women's Health Market

Pharmaceuticals for Women’s Health is said to be a generic name for the specific diseases which the woman encounter. They include health issues such as postmenopausal osteoporosis, polycystic ovary syndrome, endometriosis, pregnancy disorders, and other gynecological problems. With the changing times, health and lifestyle of the women have also undergone significant changes.

As per WHO, the health status of the women is generally poor. The women are susceptible to certain diseases, especially after menopause, such as anemia, Osteoarthritis (OA), osteoporosis, menstrual health disorders, obesity, depression, and fibromyalgia. Additionally, other health issues such as breast cancer, lung cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and mental health are the important conditions which generate a majority of the burden to the non-communicable diseases.

Market Segmentation for the Pharmaceuticals for Women’s Health Market

The overall market for Pharmaceuticals for Women's Health can be divided into two main areas, type, and application. The market segmentation of the Pharmaceuticals for Women's Health sector based on Product Type is as follows

Pills

Powder

Granules

Tablets

Capsule

Tincture

Other

The market segmentation of the Pharmaceuticals for Women's Health sector based on Application is as follows :

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

Pregnancy Disorders

Postmenopausal Osteoporosis

Endometriosis

Other

The market segmentation of the Pharmaceuticals for Women's Health sector based on region is as follows :

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



Future of the Pharmaceuticals for Women's Health sector

North America has the greatest share of Pharmaceuticals for Women's Health market in the year 2018. The presence of supportive government regulations, key market players, approval & commercialization of products, favorable reimbursement, and raising awareness about the women’s health are concerned to be the key factors for the future growth of the market.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the quickest rate in the forecast period. This can mainly be attributed to the increasing awareness regarding women’s health, increasing the incidence of infertility, osteoarthritis, as well as other women-related health issues, and the government initiatives for reimbursement and raising awareness regarding female health.

