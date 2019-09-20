Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Market 2019: Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth and 2025 Forecasts

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Market Segmentation and Major Players Analysis 2025

The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Market is likely to exhibit steady growth over the forecast period, according to the latest report on Wise Guy Research (WGR). The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Industry major drivers and restraints are analyzed in the report, which provides readers with a clear picture of what’s driving and what’s holding back the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Market. The historical trajectory of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Industry is examined in the report in order to provide a basis for predictions regarding the market’s growth rate over the forecast period. Happenings in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Market in the review period are examined carefully to explain their connection with the market’s present state and future growth prospects.

Solid, industry-standard analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are used the detail the present condition in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Market. A detailed analysis of the market’s likely growth trajectory over the forecast period is presented on the basis of this analysis, which includes historical information regarding the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Market. A complete picture of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Industry movement through the recent past and likely movement in the coming years is provided in the report.

The key players covered in this study

Uber

Airbnb

Salesforce

Slack

Sentient Technologies

Dataminr

ROSS Intelligence

DIDI

Toutiao

The major players operating in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Market are also studied in the report to provide readers with a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape in the market. The major strategies used by leading players in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Industry are studied in the report to provide readers with an idea of what works and what doesn’t, in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Market. Individual players are analyzed in detail in the report in order to elaborate on their regional presence and product catalog, providing a clear overview of each major player operating in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Industry.

The regional distribution of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Market is also discussed in the report, and detailed analyses are provided for the market’s segment in each major region. The key regional markets are profiled to give players an idea of where each region is soaring and what needs attention in specific markets. Region-specific strategies and product formulations can be based on this detailed analysis, as the factors making the market tick in specific regions are analyzed in the report, leading to a comprehensive understanding of the market.

Within the ICT ecosystem, the companies focused highly on the avoidance and reduction of costs and considered them to be a primary benefit of cloud-based technology. However, in the recent past, organizations are increasingly adoption cloud computing and flexible consumption. This is attributed to the two new factors that appear in the strategies, namely, democratization of innovation and a rise in business agility of organizations. Everything as a service (XaaS) solutions are the cloud’s value preposition, which is witnessing proliferation in expansion owing to the above mentioned two advantages.

Companies in the ICT ecosystem are expected to undertake partnerships to match the requirements posed by rising complexity of technological developments. Lack of a sound strategy for the adoption of solutions could result in various issues such as poor interoperability, security breaches, and cost overruns. To tackle these issues, partnerships seem critical. Further, organizations also are expected to show higher trusts in service and solution providers as they are dependent to handle these solutions. External partnerships, on the other hand, are anticipated to open up new markets and enable companies to overcome tradition barriers of expansion.

