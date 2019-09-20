Global Key Account Marketing Market: Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2025
WiseGuyReports has added new market study to its database, titled “2019 Global and Regional Key Account Marketing Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.
The study of the Global Key Account Marketing Market has been done in an extensive manner to grab precise insights. A thorough secondary research is undertaken to accumulate information about the market, the parent market, and the peer market. The findings were then validated through primary research by conducting interviews of industry experts and key opinion leaders (KOLs) across the value chain. Following this, both top-down as well as bottom-up methodologies were employed to project the overall market size. Lastly, the market is effectively branched down and data triangulation procedures are implemented to ascertain the size of each segment and subsegment.
The report has covered the global Key Account Marketing market and analyzed its potential to determine the statistics and information about the size of the market, share percentage, challenges, opportunities, and growth factors. It is curated with an intention of offering cutting-edge market intelligence and aid decision makers or industry participants to make sound investment choices. Besides, the report also dives deep into analyzing the emerging and existing trends in the global market. Additionally, information is also mentioned concerning the various market entry strategies employed by companies across the global.
Key account marketing, also known as Account-based marketing (ABM), is a strategic approach to business marketing based on account awareness in which an organization considers and communicates with individual prospect or customer accounts as markets of one. Account-based marketing is typically employed in enterprise level sales organizations.In 2018, the global Key Account Marketing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Key Account Marketing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Key Account Marketing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Terminus ABM Platform
Sendoso
Engagio ABM Platform
Printfection
Metadata.io
PFL
Marketo
LeanData
Groove
Bizible
DiscoverOrg
Adapt
Act-On
InsideView
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Account-Based Execution Software
Account-Based Reporting Software
Marketing Account Intelligence Software
Marketing Account Management Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
