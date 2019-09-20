Discover Global Casting Devices Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges – Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyReports has added new market study to its database, titled “2019 Global and Regional Casting Devices Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

The study of the Global Casting Devices Market has been done in an extensive manner to grab precise insights. A thorough secondary research is undertaken to accumulate information about the market, the parent market, and the peer market. The findings were then validated through primary research by conducting interviews of industry experts and key opinion leaders (KOLs) across the value chain. Following this, both top-down as well as bottom-up methodologies were employed to project the overall market size. Lastly, the market is effectively branched down and data triangulation procedures are implemented to ascertain the size of each segment and subsegment.

Casting refers to the delivery of audio, video, or other media types from a users mobile device or PC to a Television or Connected TV device.

The report has covered the global Casting Devices market and analyzed its potential to determine the statistics and information about the size of the market, share percentage, challenges, opportunities, and growth factors. It is curated with an intention of offering cutting-edge market intelligence and aid decision makers or industry participants to make sound investment choices. Besides, the report also dives deep into analyzing the emerging and existing trends in the global market. Additionally, information is also mentioned concerning the various market entry strategies employed by companies across the global.

Casting device growth depends greatly on primary entertainment streaming services, such as Netflix and Hulu, and ecosystems like Amazon Prime, Apple iTunes, and Google Play Store. Increasing options for watching content on smartphones, laptops, and tablets, coupled with the changing consumer behavior and adoption of several casting devices, are expected to increase during the forecast period.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Casting Devices manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Microsoft

Google

Sony

ASUSTeK Computer

LGs

Roku

Samsung

Apple

Ignite Technologies

Philips

Hisense

Panasonic

Nvidia

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Game Consoles

Media Streamers

Smart TVs

Segment by Application

E-learning

Web-browsing

Real-time Entertainment

Social Networking

Gaming

Others

