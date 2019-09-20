Electric Oil Pump Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

Electric oil pumps are components of engine based vehicles that require oil pressure maintenance and lubrication services. These services help in the process of automatically starting such vehicles. The name of the product acutely suggests what its components are – an electrical motor driven oil pump. Recent advancements in the automotive industry has allowed for major developments in the technology using which these oil pumps operate.

Worldwide vehicle market growth has influenced the growth of the electric oil pump industry. Consumers demand top of the line products for each individual part of their vehicles and thus the electric oil pumps being integrated in vehicles right now are highly advanced in their mechanism. Electric oil pumps can be found in all types of vehicles. Recent government laws that only allow vehicles with lesser emissions to operate have also boosted this particular industry.

Electric based mobility is also a concept that more and more vehicle brands are incorporating and many industry experts point towards this being the next big mode of transport. Electric oil motors have a major part in this process. The electric oil motor market is expected to grow outside the United States in the coming quarter as per experts. The report published in GlobalInfoResearch on the global electric oil pump market revealed the growth to be at a notable pace. The valuation of the electric oil pump market was further stated to surpass its previous valuation.

Competitive Landscape

The global electric oil pump market comprises a host of key players. This includes names like FTE automotive, Nidec Corporation, Rheinmetall Automotive AG, Hitachi Automotive Systems, SHW Group, AISIN SEIKI, Slpt, LG Innotek, Magna, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, EMP, ZF-TRW, and others.

The report on the market was comprised through extensive usage of different methods and techniques. The profiling of the players determined the market competition in electrical oil pumps and showcased the intense landscape. The competitive landscape was also ascertained in terms of region and was used to establish the market growth and reach. The players in the market are making significant efforts to stand out from the competition and expand their geographical reach. This has prompted them to apply various key strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic collaborations and alliances, and new product developments and launches.

Market Segmentation

The global electric oil pump market has been segmented in terms of type and applications.

By type, the market segments into integrated pump and separate pump.

By application, the market divides into Electric and Hybrid Vehicle and Start-Stop System.

Regional Analysis

The global electric oil pump market is geographically distributed across the following key regions: Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The market in North America is primed to move at a rapid pace and garner massive share percentage in the coming years. Elsewhere, the Asia Pacific electric oil pump market is anticipated to proliferate at a notable pace over the forecast period.



