Global IoT Devices Market 2019 - 2025 - By Type, Component, Industry, Region

The study of the Global IoT Devices Market has been done in an extensive manner to grab precise insights. A thorough secondary research is undertaken to accumulate information about the market, the parent market, and the peer market. The findings were then validated through primary research by conducting interviews of industry experts and key opinion leaders (KOLs) across the value chain. Following this, both top-down as well as bottom-up methodologies were employed to project the overall market size. Lastly, the market is effectively branched down and data triangulation procedures are implemented to ascertain the size of each segment and subsegment.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is the network of physical devices, vehicles, home appliances, and other items embedded with electronics, software, sensors, actuators, and connectivity which enables these things to connect and exchange data, creating opportunities for more direct integration of the physical world into computer-based systems, resulting in efficiency improvements, economic benefits, and reduced human exertions.

The report has covered the global IoT Devices market and analyzed its potential to determine the statistics and information about the size of the market, share percentage, challenges, opportunities, and growth factors. It is curated with an intention of offering cutting-edge market intelligence and aid decision makers or industry participants to make sound investment choices. Besides, the report also dives deep into analyzing the emerging and existing trends in the global market. Additionally, information is also mentioned concerning the various market entry strategies employed by companies across the global.

IoT involves extending internet connectivity beyond standard devices, such as desktops, laptops, smartphones and tablets, to any range of traditionally dumb or non-internet-enabled physical devices and everyday objects. Embedded with technology, these devices can communicate and interact over the internet, and they can be remotely monitored and controlled.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their IoT Devices manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cisco

GE

Honeywell

Intel

IBM

ABB

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

Huawei

Bosch

Kuka

Texas Instrumemts

Dassault Systemes

PTC

ARM

NEC

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Sensor

RFID

Industrial Robotics

Distributed Control System

Condition Monitoring

Smart Meter

Smart Beacon

Yield Monitoring

Electronic Shelf Label

Camera

Segment by Application

Manufacturing

Energy

Oil & Gas

Metals and Mining

Healthcare

Retail

Transportation

Agriculture

