Mobile Payment Transaction Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Mobile based payments refer to usage of any payment portal to purchase a product on the internet. With the increment in smartphone sales the number of mobile based payments transactions have also increased. The growing number of e-commerce stores is also a valid reason for this growth. Ease in payment provision is one of the primary aspects of this market that has allowed it to become one of the focal points of the current mobile industry.

Mobile based payments now happen through both credit and debit card related transactions, various online banking modules, e-wallets, and a plethora of other cloud banking facilities. More innovative forms of mobile based payments will be unveiled within this quarter as report state and this will allow further expansion of the market.

The South East Asian region is one of the primary contenders to become the next big thing in the global mobile payment market. China and India are the two key players on this region. United States is currently one of the highest grossing benefactor of this market. The data protection industry is also closely tied to this market and helps it create customer satisfaction. The report published in BisReports on the global mobile payment transaction market revealed the growth to be at a notable pace. The valuation of the mobile payment transaction market was further stated to surpass its previous valuation.

Market Segmentation

The global mobile payment transaction market has been segmented in terms of type and applications.

By type, the market includes WAP, Direct, Near Field Communication (NFC), USSD, SMS, and others.

By industries, the market segments into Banking, Travel and Ticketing, Airtime, Food and Beverages, Merchandise, and others.

Competitive Landscape

The global mobile payment transaction market comprises a host of key players. This includes names like LevelUp, GoogleWallet, PayPal, Brain Tree, MasterCard, MoneyBokkers, Visa, Single Point, Worlpay, Clinkle, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global mobile payment transaction market is geographically distributed across the following key regions: Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe is one of the most dominant regional markets in the global landscape. Herein, the literacy level is strikingly high and the presence of a wide pool of banks with these application help facilitate transactions. The region is highly connected through digital means, one which is driving the market towards a positive direction. Furthermore, the presence of some of the leading players and sound technological infrastructure are also contributing to the regional market’s growth and expansion.

Elsewhere, the Asia Pacific regional market comprising a huge population is expected to gain major traction for the mobile payment transaction market. The increasing number of smartphone users in the region is also pushing the market demand in this region. In China and India, the smartphone market is incredibly dense, thereby making it easy to integrate mobile payment applications. The mobile payment transaction market in North America is set to proliferate at a consistent pace.

