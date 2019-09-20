How To: Identify Raccoon Sounds with Wildlife Removal Services

Logo for Wildlife Removal Services in Boca Raton Raccoon with its mouth open Humane Raccoon Removal

Wildlife Removal Services walks through some of the ways you can tell if you are hearing raccoon sounds in your attic.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Raccoon Removal: Do I Hear Raccoon Noises?

Raccoons are a nuisance when they decide to forage and move into human territory. Not only are they messy, but they also carry a variety of different diseases that are transferable to humans that can present serious health risks and in some cases, may even be fatal.

If you think that you may have a raccoon problem, it is essential never to approach them. Although they may seem cute and cuddly, they can be quite vicious and cause severe damage with their teeth and claws. Getting bitten by a raccoon also presents the risk of contracting rabies or other diseases. Instead, call a professional wildlife removal service that specializes in raccoon removal.

How Do I Know What I’m Hearing are Raccoon Sounds?

There are two sounds that raccoons make that can be used to identify them:

– Vocal Sounds

– Movement

Adult raccoons have a wide vocal range in communicating with other raccoons. This includes purring sounds, growling, whining, sniffling, hissing, and screeching. If a raccoon is hissing or screeching at you, it is best to back away as quickly as possible and call pest control services for prompt raccoon removal. The raccoon is warning you and is likely to attack.

Raccoon babies, called kits, make mewling noises – much like kittens. If a raccoon family has set up home in your attic or elsewhere in the house, you are likely to hear the kits crying while their mother is out foraging. A family of raccoons is called a gaze or a nursery.

The other sounds raccoons make are primarily attributed to their movement and the noise they make while they are foraging for food. Although raccoons are generally quiet in their movements, their size and weight will result in some noises. You may hear the sounds of a raccoon walking on the roof of your home or scurrying about in an attic or other areas in the house. There may also be scratching or rustling noises as they look for food.

Because the sounds and noises raccoons make are similar to those of other critters, it can be challenging to use only sound to identify them. It is recommended to call the experts to identify a raccoon problem accurately.

How Do I Stop Raccoon Noises?

Unfortunately, there is only one effective way to stop the raccoon noises, and that is to get rid of the raccoons. A professional raccoon removal service will trap or capture the raccoon/s and then relocate them far away from your home in suitable natural habitat to ensure that they don’t return. This is a humane process and will not harm the raccoons in any way. Additional steps may need to be taken if a den with kits is present in your home.

Where Can I Find Raccoon Removal Near Me?

If you live anywhere in Palm Beach County, Florida you can give Wildlife Removal Services a call to check out those raccoon sounds you are hearing. They specialize in the humane removal of a wide variety of nuisance wildlife that includes raccoons, rats, bats, iguanas, opossums, and more. Raccoon removal is not effective unless you patch up all the entryways that these critters use to make a home in your home. Just give Wildlife Removal Services a call at (561) 212-9255 and they professionally remove any raccoons from your home or property and prevent them from returning in the future.

Nuisance Wildlife Removal Services - Raccoon Sounds in Attic



