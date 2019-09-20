The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa Goes Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

This cake, created by Pastry Chef Amanda Owen is a special tribute in support of the many lives that have been touched by breast cancer.

The Houstonian partners with Susan G. Komen® Houston for a month full of pink specials in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Susan G. Komen® Houston is honored that The Houstonian Hotel underwrites the annual Pink Honor Roll Dinner. The dinner celebrates survivors, top fundraisers and supporters of the annual event.” — Kristen Barley, Senior Development Director for Susan G. Komen® Houston.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is honored to partner with Susan G. Komen® Houston to show support of breast cancer awareness month in October. The hotel has a long history of collaborating with Susan G. Komen® Houston and is proud that their support culminates in the organization’s Pink Honor Roll Dinner each year.

“Susan G. Komen® Houston is honored that The Houstonian Hotel hosts and underwrites the annual Pink Honor Roll Dinner each year. The dinner celebrates survivors, top fundraisers, supporters and sponsors of the annual Komen Houston Race for the Cure®. This beautiful evening is a culinary treat for all in attendance. We are grateful for our continued partnership with The Houstonian Hotel,” said Kristen Barley, Senior Development Director for Susan G. Komen® Houston.

Throughout October, guests and visitors are invited to participate in a month full of specials from spa treatments, to cake, cocktails and even pink purses – there is a way for everyone to show their support of this special cause.



TRIBUTE Specials:

Diamond in the Rough Cocktail is made with Sparkling Normandy Pear Cider, Pear Cordial, citrus and a sprig of fresh lavender. The cocktail is available for $15 with 50% of the sales benefitting Susan G. Komen® Houston.

Houstonian Hope Cake, Dessert for Two: This cake, created by Pastry Chef Amanda Owen is a special tribute in support of the many lives that have been touched by breast cancer. The delicious Vanilla Chiffon Cake is layered with raspberry swirl buttercream and vanilla pastry crème. It is topped with fresh raspberries and strawberries, tiny pink French macarons and dehydrated meringue kisses, as well as edible mini orchids. The cost is $12 with 50% of sales benefitting Susan G. Komen® Houston.

Trellis Spa Specials:

Pretty in Pink Manicure or Pedicure

Relax with a warm hand or foot soak followed by a revitalizing exfoliation, relaxing hand or foot massage with a scented moisturizer rich in Vitamin E and silky coconut milk for intense hydration and nail and cuticle care. Finish with your choice of polish or buffing. This treatment includes a complimentary pink nail polish as a parting gift. 50 minutes, $50.00 manicure, $70 pedicure. A portion of the proceeds from these treatments in October will be donated to Susan G. Komen® Houston.

The Shop Specials:

Houston fashion designer David Peck has partnered with Susan G Komen® Houston for its 2019 Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign. Peck designed special edition pink acrylic bags and travel pouches adorned with the French phrase Je suis femme which translates to I am woman, a testament to the strength of women. For every 2 acrylic bags or 5 pouches sold, Komen Houston can provide a mammogram for an uninsured or underinsured woman. 100% of the cost of the bags will be donated by The Houstonian and bags can be pre-ordered at The Shop in The Houstonian by calling 713-685-6719 or emailing Retail@Houstonian.com. Acrylic bags: $195, Pouches: $85.



