Hoyer Floor Remarks on the Continuing Resolution to Fund Government

“I want to congratulate the members of the Appropriations Committee. I know there wasn't always agreement. I’m hopeful, as we go forward, we can reach agreement on the individual bills or the minibus or omnibus that we will ultimately fund government in a timely fashion… Mr. Speaker, I am also proud of the fact that we funded 96 percent of the government through this House prior to June 30 of this year. That has not been done in over a decade.”

“I regret that the Senate has not done its work. They have not passed a single appropriations bill. Not one… So this CR is necessary.”

“This Continuing Resolution authorizes the operations of government through November 21… This bill will extend the authorizations that would otherwise expire at the end of this month, including the Export-Import Bank, the National Flood Insurance Program, the Higher Education Act, and a number of important health programs.”

“I hope we can pass this on a bipartisan basis, as I said, and move forward in good faith to do the job the American people sent us here to do, assure the operations of their government in an efficient and effective way on their behalf - a government that expands justice, opportunity, economic security, and strengthens our national defense.”

“We came to a bipartisan budget agreement on lifting spending caps in July, and that was a good first step. Next, we must come to a bipartisan agreement on how to divy up the allotment to each of the appropriations bills… We need to make progress and compromise on that issue. I urge my friends in the Senate not squander the extra time this CR provides.”

“We can get the job done. Again, let me reiterate in closing, we can complete this job prior to November 21, and that's exactly what we ought to do.”