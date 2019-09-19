Hoyer Statement on the Passing of Dr. Emily England Clyburn

“Jim Clyburn and I have been friends for more than half a century, and I was deeply saddened to learn of Emily England Clyburn’s passing. I had the privilege of knowing her for many years as well, and like so many others I saw the love, devotion, and true partnership she and Jim shared for nearly six decades.

“I am grateful to have had the opportunity to experience Emily’s kindness and good humor. Her passing is a terrible loss for her family, for her many friends in Washington, and for the South Carolina communities to which she dedicated her career as a librarian and educator. She will long be remembered for her tireless efforts to expand opportunity and strengthen her alma mater of South Carolina State University. “Emily was a devoted mother to Mignon, Jennifer, and Angela, and she relished the role of grandmother to her beloved Walter, Sydney, Layla, and Carter. My thoughts and sympathies are with them and with my friend Jim, whose service in leadership and for his district was enhanced by Emily’s constant encouragement and partnership. May the memory of her strength, compassion, and spirit of charity be a blessing and comfort to him and the entire Clyburn family, as it will surely be to all of us who knew her.”