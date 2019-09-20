Emplicity Joins NAPEO in New Giving Back Initiative

Emplicity is proud to announce their participation in the NAPEO gives back initiative

IRVINE, CA, USA, September 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The NAPEO Gives Back initiative encourages PEOs to make a difference in their communities. Emplicity is proud to announce their participation in the NAPEO gives back initiative, which is aimed at serving the communities which host NAPEO's biggest conferences. NAPEO Chair Barron Guss launched the new initiative this year with a goal of harnessing the collective power of the PEO industry to serve others in need and leave their host cities a little better off than they were before the conference arrived. 100% of donations made by participating PEOs will go to the philanthropic partner of the year.This year’s annual conference was recently held in Austin, Texas and the organization selected by NAPEO to receive support through the initiative is Anthropos Arts. PEOs were offered a variety of ways and levels of giving to support Anthropos Arts during the conference to achieve a goal of 100% attendee participation. Emplicity President and CEO, Vic Tanon, was thrilled to be able to support this cause. “NAPEO’s initiative is a great way to help a community that welcomed us with open arms while we gathered to learn and strengthen the PEO industry,” Mr. Tanon remarked. He added, “It’s a privilege to be able to lend support to such an enriching organization.”About Anthropos ArtsAnthropos Arts is an Austin-based, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to connect low-income Austin students with professional musicians, cultivating confidence, integrity, and life skills through musical instruction and mentorship. Anthropos students receive free instruction and mentorship from some of the best artists in the country, performance opportunities at Austin’s seminal venues and events, and exposure to a wide range of music as both audience and performer.About EmplicityEmplicity is a leading Human Resources Outsourcing provider. From full service Professional Employer Organization support to customized services, Emplicity provides companies with simple, efficient PEO and HR solutions. Emplicity maintains offices in Southern and Northern California. For more information about Emplicity, visit www.emplicity.com ContactScott UllmannMarketing DirectorEmplicity877-476-2339 x133sullmann@emplicity.com



