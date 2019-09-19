Concussion Awareness Day: New York Brain Injury Lawyers Highlight “Extreme” Forces In Football

The new video from De Caro & Kaplen highlights the "extreme" forces generated by a tackle. Michael V. Kaplen Shana De Caro

Video from De Caro & Kaplen, LLP illustrates the alarming forces that can be inflicted by a tackle, and calls for an end to delay on youth football legislation.

A single concussion can cause serious and permanent damage to the brain, and it’s happening to 1 in 20 of our kids who play football each year.” — Shana De Caro

PLEASANTVILLE, NEW YORK, USA, September 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The G-forces generated from a football tackle are more extreme than a shuttle launch, an F-16 fighter jet roll, and even a hit from a heavyweight boxer, a new video from New York brain injury lawyers De Caro & Kaplen, LLP claims.The short video, titled “The Concussion Delivery System” aims to highlight the “extreme” forces tackles can inflict on the human brain, and the “serious risk” these forces pose to our children’s health.The firm has launched the video to coincide with Friday’s National Concussion Awareness Day in America.Discussing the video, Michael Kaplen, a senior partner in the firm and chair of the New York State Traumatic Brain Injury Services Council, said, “The impact forces that can be generated from tackles are nothing short of extreme. Football is a concussion delivery system. Our video aims to highlight the intense and severe nature of these forces in a way that’s simple to understand.”The firm hopes that the video will help raise awareness for what they claim is an existing “public health crisis”, and put pressure on politicians who have frustrated legislation aimed at limiting tackling in youth football.Shana De Caro, a senior partner in the firm and secretary of the Brain Injury Association of America explains, “We have been tracking the progress of legislation to limit tackling in youth football, and have been vocal in our frustration that bills in various states are being delayed and voted down by politicians. Make no mistake, concussion in youth football is already a public health crisis, and the decisions and actions of these politicians are risking our children’s health.”De Caro, who authored the amicus brief on behalf of the Brain Injury Association of America to the United States Supreme Court challenging the settlement reached in the National Football League (NFL) class action concussion litigation said, “The public needs to understand that a concussion is a brain injury. A single concussion can cause serious and permanent damage to the brain, and it’s happening to 1 in 20 of our kids who play football each year. If your child starts playing tackle football at 5 years old, then the statistics clearly show they are going to experience a concussion sooner or later.”The new video is available on De Caro & Kaplen's website at https://brainlaw.com/cds/ and on their YouTube channel here More information on tackle football reform efforts can be found on the firm’s youth tackle football page: https://brainlaw.com/youth-tackle-football/ De Caro & Kaplen, LLP is a New York based law firm concentrating their practice on representing victims of brain trauma caused by vehicle collisions, pedestrians struck by vehicles, truck and bus wrecks, unsafe buildings, dangerous construction sites, and medical malpractice.

The Concussion Delivery System: Why it's time to limit tackling in youth football



