DRNK AR is here - the First and Only App that Offers Augmented Reality for Alcoholic Beverages

Go Beyond the Label with DRNK

AR Experiences of wine, beer and spirits are now available in the DRNK App. The Platform is now live for businesses for registration and clients are signing up.

SINGAPORE, September 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- - Personal and interactive AR Experiences of wine, beer and spirits are now available in the DRNK App- DRNK Platform is now open to businesses for registration and clients are signing up now- PengWine as a client of DRNK is set to launch a full range of their product’s AR Experiences in September F1 EventDRNK is the first ever app to showcase wine, beer and spirits through Augmented Reality (AR), redefining how brand owners, distributors and merchants market to consumers. Through the DRNK Platform, businesses can own and manage tailored content assets for their products, by creating AR Experiences gain access to data analytics.Only App offering AR for Alcoholic BeveragesDRNK stands at the forefront of innovation by disrupting the alcoholic beverage industry with AR, by allowing both consumers and businesses to experience unique content for alcoholic products in the market. How it works is also incredibly fast and convenient - consumers simply need to download the app from the App Store or Google Play and find a product to scan with their mobile cameras to gain immediate access to the unique AR Experience of that product. This allows consumers to learn useful product information, such as food pairings, aromas and product-related videos in a more engaging manner, enabling them to make better drink choices. Consumers will also embark on a journey within the app through taste profiling surveys and social challenges, all while being rewarded for each milestone they reach with DRNK. For brands, this engagement leads to the top of mind recall and consumer loyalty.DRNK Platform is designed to benefit brands and businessesDRNK platform leaves no one behind by offering scalable and flexible features that allow anyone to create personalised and unique AR Experiences for their brand. With the provision of a simple and comprehensive AR Experience Builder, the DRNK Platform allows our clients to create and customise AR Experiences that are unique to each product. It also empowers them to own their products through product management by allowing full management and control the content of all the products they own. Quick and easy access to important data such as consumer insights and product interactions will also be provided to our clients, empowering them to engage with their consumers more efficiently. For brands, such engagement leads to the top of mind recall and consumer loyalty. The DRNK Platform is now open for businesses to register their interest to create and release unique AR Experiences for their consumers at https://www.letsdrnk.com/business What’s next for DRNKPengWine, one of DRNK’s recent clients will launch and showcase the full range of their product’s unique AR Experiences at the upcoming F1 Event this weekend in Singapore (21-22 September 2019). In the coming weeks, DRNK will also be releasing all basic AR Experiences on the app, where users can view AR instantly on any bottle when they download the DRNK app from the App Store or Google Play.About DRNKWith DRNK, we redefine how brand owners, distributors and merchants market and communicate to consumers through beverage products. Driven by technology and data, we offer a personalized, engaging and interactive channel via Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality that businesses control and manage.For businesses:

DRNK AR Experience - Go Beyond the Label.



