Back to School: Nandbox Builds School Apps to Bridge the Communication Gap

How School Apps can bridge the communication gap between schools and today's tech-savvy generation

At Nandbox, we build school apps that engage the students more, and make school life easier for their parents and teachers.” — Hazem Maguid, Nandbox Founder and CEO

CAIRP, FIFTH SETTLEMENT, EGYPT, September 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- After launching its Native App Builder, Nandbox now builds school apps to help bridge the gap between the students, parents and teachers. With dozens of features, the SaaS platform integrates a whole school network in one NATIVE mobile application.In past times, the season back-to-school used to come with excitement. Maybe also with some fear but enjoying school life with a determination to learn and succeed were always in the equation. However today, not all students share the same feelings. The equation now misses their engagement more than ever. No surprise though; this generation is quite tech-savvy. They would go for online learning over going to school. And the reason is a growing communication gap, where technology plays a key role. How to bridge this gap? Nandbox has got the answer.“It became only a few clicks away to lure the students, keep the parents posted, and ease it up on the teachers,” says Hazem Maguid, founder and CEO of Nandbox. “At Nandbox, we make savvy school apps that appeal to students, engage them more with their schools, and make school life easier,” Maguid assures.How can Nandbox specially built school apps benefit teachers, students, and parents?1. Well-targeted communication channelsSchool apps guarantee a student-centered, teacher-directed, and parent-friendly communication approach. Each class can has an accessible messaging channel to its students and parents. On these channels, teachers can empower their students with notes and e-books. Teachers can also segment and tag their students and the parents for well-targeted communication.2. Safety delivered with a school bus trackerSchools apps with integrated GPS enable the parents to track their children on their journey to school and field trips. Besides, schools can save time and money by rerouting the buses, in case of reported absences — which also takes place via the app.3. Free messaging with the in-app messengerSchool management can now avoid costly mass SMSing by a built-in messenger. The in-app messenger brings all parties together in one virtual place. It gathers only the parents, teachers and students — and guarantees no distraction, unlike the social messaging apps.4. Instant announcements and reminders on school events and timetablesSchool apps are the best reminders for parents who strive not to miss any of the kids’ school events. Being native, the school app access the phone calendar seamlessly; Notifying the parents with updates. The school can also announce timetables and exams on the app’s digital calendar.5. Mobile payment with credit cards 24/7 availableParents can use credit cards to pay for school trips, events, uniforms, and fees all within the app. That's by integrating the school app with secure payment gateways. It will save the parents' time and effort, as for the school workforce.6. Access over 300 learning apps by connecting with CleverBesides the previous features, nandbox-built school apps link to Clever. Clever is a leading technology platform that connects schools with over 300 brilliant learning apps. And students love it!Integrating technology in education as an asset opens up unlimited possibilities to learn. But there’s a different connection, other than the Internet, the student can only find at school. It’s the experience of connecting with nature and with each-other. Learning online can’t replace that.“That’s why it’s time for schools to kindle the passion for their students, to spark joy on their journey. It’s time to bring the glory of education back to school,” Maguid the passionate founder of Nandbox states.Nandbox harnesses technology to bring sustainable solutions to education. With its pioneering Canadian minds, Nandbox helps schools overcome technology threats and bridge the communication gaps.If you are a parent, a student, or a teacher, Nandbox welcomes receiving your opinion at support@nandbox.com. In case you need to book a demo or get a tailor-made native mobile app, drop a message to the same email address.About Nandbox:Nandbox is a Canadian SaaS company that serves individuals, businesses, and communities with the ultimate software solutions. The Company aims at meeting the fast-changing market needs with approaches that fit with various deployments.Nandbox has a Native App Builder, a “no-coding” DIY app maker that generates genuine native apps in minutes. Using Nandbox Native App Builder needs neither a previous coding knowledge nor an infrastructure.



