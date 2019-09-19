Family produces and airs “animated series” on COX Cable Systems

Dad, Mom and two teens decide to bypass traditional network route to air show

SHAMOKIN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mark Stansberry , his wife Michele and their two teenage children Maceo (16) and Mary (14) have recently incorporated Mark’s decade old indie animation studio as “Screen Arts Studio Corporation” , and have taken on the daunting task of producing a traditionally hand drawn animated series and airing it on the COX Cable System over 12 television markets (San Diego, Santa Barbera, Palos Verde , Orange County California, Sun Valley Idaho, Omaha Nebraska, Arkansas, Cleveland Ohio, Virginia, Rhode Island, New Orleans and Ocala Florida).Mark has been producing traditional 2d animation for over 25 years and has worked on everything from network animated series to television commercials to music videos. He has also pitched his own show ideas face to face with major network execs several times. But he is done with hearing “no”. So with the help of wife and kids , he decided to put out a series on his own and skip the Hollywood game.The Stansberry family contacted COX Cable Systems initially in the early Spring, and a deal was drawn up to air the Stansberry’s animated series called “Stan’s Animation Hackstand” over 12 markets coast to coast (San Diego , Santa Barbera, Palos Verde, Orange County California, Sun Valley Idaho, Omaha Nebraska, Cleveland Ohio, Ocala Florida, Rhode Island, Arkansas, New Orleans and Virginia) beginning last month .The series is about a little girl growing up in NYC in the early 70s, but also features other animated shorts and works in progress as well as commentary from the creators.Mark and his son Maceo handle most of the artistic endeavors (drawing animation and creating original music for the show) , while Michele and Mary keep budgeting and production on track. All 4 family members plan and discuss each episodes content and story ideas.[Screen Arts Studio Corporation] is a Animation and Media Company located in Central Pa.and has been creating and teaching animation since 1991. “Like” https://www.facebook.com/Screenartspuddin/ ####



