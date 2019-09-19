Military Communications 2019 Market Segmentation,Application,Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2030

PUNE, INDIA, September 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Military Communications Industry 2019

Description:-

Communication is the most important aspect of any military. Armed forces need an optimized, secured, and end to end information sharing platform to maintain operational efficiency and secrecy.

The importance of communication platform increased significantly due to the emergence of sophisticated technology like unmanned Aerial Vehicles and diverse working environments.

A secure and efficient communication ensures better coordination between various platforms and services.

As a result, the world is witnessing a new trend of increased defense expenditure for Military Communications.

The market is expected to reach over XYZ billion USD by 2030.

Most modern militaries are adopting multi-mode and multi-band tactical radio system to strengthen their operational capabilities. Higher frequencies like 26-40 GHz is the need of the hour for most armed forces around the world.

A study revealed that military communication needs more than 100 petabytes of data daily.

Market Segmentation of the Military Communications

The market has segmented based on components, application, and communication type.

Based on components, Military Communications can be categorized into the fleet satellite communications system, mobile satellite service, very small aperture terminal, and military strategic and tactical relay.

By application covers situational awareness, routine operations, and command & control applications.

By communication includes airborne communication, ground-based communication, shipborne communication, underwater communication, and air-ground communication.

Geographical segmentation of the Military Communications

The global segmentation of Military Communications includes regions like Europe, Indo Pacific, North America, Latin & Central America and the Middle East and Africa region.

Some of the focused countries are Algeria, Angola, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China, India, Japan, Russia, UAE, Turkey, UAE, the UK, the USA, Ukraine, Venezuela, and Vietnam.

The study also suggested that North America is leading the trend due to the presence of the USA closed, followed by the Indo Pacific region. Due to the adaptation of Ka-band and end-to-end security, North America is expected to remain at the top.

Lack of defense budget and economic crisis pushed Europe to a lower rank in the chart. Europe is expected to grow less as compared to other regions.

Indo-Pacific is growing at a fast rate due to the presence of China and India. As both countries are known for heavy military equipment import and recent development in their manufacturing industry will boost the capability for sure.

Big players

Some of the key market players in the Military Communications market are Northrop Grumman, L-3 Communications, General Dynamics, Rockwell Collins, Harris Corp, Thales Group, BAE Systems, Alcatel-Lucent and Lockheed Martin.

Current happening related to the industry

Recently, India signed controversial COMCASA.

COMCASA stands for Communication compatibility and security agreement.

COMCASA is a USA-based encrypted communication tool. After using COMCASA, India can create a hotline between the respective armed forces. It will provide a secure and non-hackable platform to communicate between various armed-forces unit.

On the flip side, there is a chance of the USA intervention in India’s security matter. As most of the platform used by India are of Russian origin, it will be difficult for India to inter-link two platforms from the cold war rivals using COMCASA.

