Big Data 2019 Global Market Size,Status,Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Big Data Industry 2019

Big Data is a term commonly used to describe a large volume of data which can’t be stored in traditional databases. As a result, it is virtually impossible to store, capture, and analyze the data for an old database.

Due to digitalization, the scope for Big Data expanded significantly. In recent time, big data doesn’t refer to data itself, but it also includes the process to store and analyze the high magnitude of complex data.

Big data often described by terms like petabytes or exabytes. It normally consists of trillions of record of billions of people from varying sources. Sales, customer contact center, mobile data, data from social media, and web are generally stored as Big Data.

Everything has two sides, and the same goes for Big Data as well. Though there are concerns over privacy and security from Big Data analysis by various experts, the investment kept increasing throughout the globe.

Research states that the investment was more than XX billion USD in the year 2016 alone. The investment is expected to show a compound annual growth rate of XX% by 2030. The study also revealed that the investment would reach over XX billion USD by 2030.

Market Segmentation for the industry

The market has segmented into Type, application, and region.

The Big Data market by type includes Software, Hardware, and Professional Services.

Software, Hardware, and Professional Services account over XX billion USD in 2016 itself.

The industry market by application includes a varieties of sectors like Automotive, Defense and Intelligence, Education, Banking, Aerospace and Transportation, Insurance, Smart Cities and Intelligent Buildings, Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Public Services, Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing, Energy, Web, Public Safety, Telecommunications, Retail, Wholesale and Utilities.

Geographical Segmentation for the industry

The region-wise segmentation of Big Data includes region like Eastern Europe, the Middle East & Africa (MEA region), Indo Pacific, Latin & Central America, Western Europe, and North America.

Some of the focused countries are Thailand, UAE, Canada, China, Germany, India, Spain, Sweden, Argentina, Australia, Poland, Qatar, the UK, the USA, France, Indonesia, Pakistan, Philippines, Malaysia, Mexico, South Korea, Taiwan, Denmark, Finland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Russia, Brazil, Singapore, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Czech Republic.

Major stakeholders in the industry

The key market players in the global Big Data market are Accenture, Deloitte, Delta, In-Q-Tel, Actuate Corporation, Infobright, Infor, Denodo Technologies, Incorta, Adaptive Insights, Dell, InetSoft Technology Corporation, InfiniDB, Actian Corporation, and adMarketplace.

Latest news

In a recent development, India is planning to digitally map the entire country with drones with the help of artificial intelligence and big data.

The test project is undergoing successfully in some of the regions like Haryana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and the Ganga basin.

The process is quite complex as it will not use the satellite data and completely dependent on drones for higher resolution.

Recently, Google announced a tool which can analyze the big data without hampering customer’s privacy. The tool can analyze the data but without knowing the source. As a result, the concern over privacy can be minimalized.

