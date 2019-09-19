Andrew Jones Auctions' next Design for the Home and Garden Auction will be held October 20th, online and in Los Angeles

Red lacquer and cellulose nitrate on brass sculpture by Giacomo Balla (Italian, 1871–1958), titled Linee di forza del pugno di Boccioni II (1968), numbered 5/9 (est. $50,000-$70,000). Oil on canvas painting by Theodore Earl Butler (American, 1861-1936), titled La Seine à Port-Villez, 23 inches by 28 inches (est. $12,000-$18,000). Oil on canvas painting by Carl Oscar Borg (Swedish/American, 1879-1947), titled Montecito looking towards the Rincon, signed lower left, 29 inches by 33 ½ inches (est. $25,000-$35,000). Oil on canvas board painting by Helen Layfield Bradley (British, 1900-1979), titled Alice Ann and Jim Wilson are Married... (1968), 17 ½ inches by 21 ½ inches (est. $25,000-$35,000). Late 18th century Louis XVI gilt bronze cartel clock by Charles Baltazar, 43 ½ inches tall by 18 inches wide (est. $4,000-$6,000).

The sale will feature nearly 400 lots of important fine art, design, antiques and accessories from collections across the country and throughout California.

A year and a month have passed since our inaugural auction and in that time we have achieved our first world record price, met new clients and welcomed old friends.” — Andrew Jones

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andrew Jones Auctions’ upcoming Design for the Home and Garden Auction on Sunday, October 20th, will feature nearly 400 lots of important fine art, design, antiques and accessories from collections across the country and throughout California, online and live in the gallery at 2221 South Main Street in downtown Los Angeles.The sale will feature property from prominent collections in New York, Utah and, of course, California, including items from the estate of Richard E. Faggioli, the Schutzenberger family collection in Rancho Palos Verdes, the estate of Marion Scharffenberger of Rolling Hills, and merchandise from collectors in Montecito, Century City, Palm Desert and Pasadena, California.Also offered will be a wonderful selection from the collection of Connie and Bill McNally of Rancho Santa Fe, as well as property from the estate of the late actor Peter Falk of Columbo fame and the marvelous collections of Kate Edelman Johnson, Ann Turkel and Richard Harris.“A year and a month have passed since our inaugural auction and in that time we have achieved our first world record price, met new clients and welcomed old friends,” said company president and CEO Andrew Jones. “Being entrusted with significant works and collections and achieving great results is what we do best.”One of the most striking pieces in the auction is the Giacomo Balla edition Linee di forza del pugno di Boccioni II, circa 1968, from a private collection (est. $50,000-$70,000). The work is derived from maquettes and watercolors of the 1910s a century ago, produced as one of nine under the direction of L’Obelisco gallery in 1968. It is a three-dimensional manifestation of the dynamic symbol of the Italian Futurist movement.Other highlights of modern and contemporary design include a selection from a private Century City and Palm Desert collection, such as the Hiroshi Yamano glass sculpture titled East to West Fish Catcher, No. 176, 2002 (est. $2,500-$3,500) and a gorgeous Martin Blank Cranberry Lotus Flower from 2016 (est. $2,500-$3,500). Also from the collection is a whimsical Woods Davy stone and glass table (est. $2,500-$3,500). Modern silver from Allan Adler, Theo Fennell, Georg Jensen, Jean Puiforcat, Tapio Wirkkala and others will complement the modern design category.The fine art offerings range from 18th century to modern, including a serene Giverny scene titled La Seine à Port-Villez by American expat artist Theodore Earl Butler, from the Schutzenberger family collection (est. $12,000-$18,000).A selection of American Impressionist works from a private Montecito collector features a number of local scenes, including a Carl Oscar Borg view of Montecito looking towards the Rincon (est. $25,000-$35,000) and two works by Lockwood de Forest, View at the Rincon, done in 1905 (est. $1,000-$1,500) and Santa Barbara Mission, rendered in 1903 (est. $4,000-$6,000).A charming piece by Helen Layfield Bradley with a long, narrative title abridged to Alice Ann and Jim Wilson are Married...,1968 (est. $25,000-$35,000) has a story to tell. Continental paintings will be led by a pair of large capriccio scenes, painted in the manner of Claude Lorraine (est. $6,000-$8,000).Fine antiques and furnishings feature a sinuous George III exotic hardwood serpentine commode from the collection of an English gentleman (est. $5,000-$7,000). An interesting group of Swedish furniture and decorative arts encompasses a set of eight Gustavian chairs (est. $4,000-$6,000), a pair of luminous gilt bronze and agate candelabra (est. $3,000-$5,000) and a clear and emerald glass chandelier (est. $4,000-$6,000) among other pieces.A grand Louis XVI gilt bronze cartel clock by Charles Baltazar (est. $4,000-$6,000) and a good French gilt bronze and breccia candelabrum by Henry Dasson (est. $3,000-$5,000) are part of a private Salt Lake City collection. A private Pasadena collector is offering two pieces by Gustav Stickley’s Craftsman Workshops: a tall chest of drawers (est. $3,000-$5,000) and a standing lamp previously in the collection of the legendary singer Barbra Streisand (est. $600-$800).Additional highlights include three Pacific Basin limestone covered urns, probably Mindanao, (each est. $800-$1,200) and a pair of Continental painted leather four-panel screens decorated with panoramic cityscapes, from the collection of Connie and Bill McNally, formerly in the private collection of the singer Cher and prior to that from the estate of Marjorie Merriweather Post from Mar-a-Lago (est. $3,000-$5,000).The auction will start promptly at 10:30 am Pacific time. Internet bidding will be facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Previews will be held at the gallery Thursday thru Saturday, October 17th-19th, from 10-5 (Pacific). Phone and absentee bids will also be accepted.Opened summer 2018 in downtown Los Angeles, Andrew Jones Auctions is a full-service fine art and antiques auction house with an understanding of the market trends and foresight for the 21st century. The staff has a wealth of knowledge with international experience, having worked for many years at major international auction houses in America and Europe, sourcing property from across North America. The sales are diverse and eclectic, featuring items from the antiquity to the 21st century.For more information, please visit www.andrewjonesauctions.com # # # #



