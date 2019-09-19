There were 706 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 164,956 in the last 365 days.

Level One Bancorp Announces Third Quarter Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Level One Bancorp, Inc. (“Level One”) (Nasdaq: LEVL) announced that the Board of Directors of Level One had declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.04 per share payable on October 15, 2019, to shareholders of record on September 30, 2019.

Level One Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Level One Bank, a full-service commercial and consumer bank headquartered in Michigan with assets of approximately $1.51 billion as of June 30, 2019. The Company operates twelve banking centers throughout Southeast Michigan and West Michigan.  For more information, visit www.levelonebank.com.

For further information:

Media Contact:
Nicole Ransom
(248) 538-2183

Investor Relations Contact:
Peter Root
(248) 538-2186

