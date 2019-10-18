Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center Has Endorsed the Law Firm of Karst von Oiste and Erik Karst to Assist a Family in Georgia Ensure Their Loved One with Advanced Mesothelioma Receives the Best Compensation Results

"We want a person with mesothelioma in Georgia to get the best possible financial compensation and we want to help a person like this or family in every other way possible.” — Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center

ATLANTA , GEORGIA, USA, October 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging the family of a person anywhere in Georgia with advanced mesothelioma to call us as soon as possible at 800-714-0303 so we can make certain they are talking directly with attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst and his colleagues are responsible for over a billion dollars in mesothelioma or asbestos exposure illness compensation settlements-and these extremely hard-working attorneys know what they are doing. We have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste for people with mesothelioma nationwide-and in Georgia." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center is an advocate for people with mesothelioma in Georgia and they want to emphasize, "If you have advanced mesothelioma or this is your loved one please call us at 800-714-0303 to ensure you are talking directly with some of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys-not a law firm offering a 'free' book' or a something that looks like a government claims center-the government does not sponsor 'claim' centers for people with mesothelioma.

"Hiring a lawyer or law firm to represent a person with mesothelioma is a one-shot deal-in other words once you hire them it is almost impossible to fire them. We want a person with mesothelioma in Georgia to get the best possible financial compensation and we want to help a person or family in every other way possible as we would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303. Our service is free." https://Georgia.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center initiative available to a diagnosed victim who resides in any community in Georgia including Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Athens, Macon, Savannah or any community in the state. Their number one passion is making certain a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma in Georgia gets the very best possible compensation. https://Georgia.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Aside from their passion about making certain a diagnosed victim gets the best possible mesothelioma compensation, the Center is also very focused on treatment options for this rare cancer. For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Georgia the Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following two heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at one of these hospitals:

* Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia: https://winshipcancer.emory.edu/



* Georgia Cancer Center, Augusta University, Augusta, Georgia: https://www.augusta.edu/cancer/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Georgia include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, employees of the submarine base at Kings Bay, or military bases around the state, oil refinery workers, pulp, and paper mill workers, cotton mill workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. As a rule, the worker's exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC, the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, people are diagnosed with mesothelioma in Georgia each year-including US Navy Veterans. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html







