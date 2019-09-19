The Talk Awards Honors McCormack Roofing for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction Nine Years Running

McCormack Roofing Earns the Prestigious Talk Award for Customer Satisfaction McCormack Roofing delivers high-level customer service

McCormack Roofing, Construction & Energy Solutions earns its ninth prestigious Talk Award for high customer satisfaction ratings.

The company’s mission is to become the most respected roofing contractor.” — Jim McCormack

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Offering customers high-quality workmanship supported by superior customer service, McCormack Roofing , Construction & Energy Solutions has created a legacy of customer satisfaction, recently earning its ninth consecutive Talk Award for Customer Satisfaction.McCormack Roofing, Construction & Energy Solutions is a full-service roofing contractor with divisions for residential roofing, commercial roofing and property management. In addition, the company handles windows and doors, solar panel installations, interior and exterior painting, insulation, and HVAC work. It has provided these services throughout Orange County, San Gabriel Valley and the South Bay area since 2000.According to company President Jim McCormack, the company’s mission is to become the most respected roofing contractor. “We accomplish this by being committed to constant and never-ending improvement; being a company that our customers, employees and suppliers can trust; focusing on operational excellence in all areas of our business; really caring about our customers, our employees, our suppliers and the communities we serve; and creating economic welfare for all.”This is achieved each and every day thanks to having the best team with the most efficient systems and quality installations. The company’s efforts have not gone unnoticed, as customers and partners alike are speaking McCormack’s praises.In a letter to President McCormack, the Reverend Richard Winter of Pacific Coast Community Church said, “This is a note to express our complete satisfaction with our new roof and the entire team that we were blessed to work with. In the initial contact and follow-up sessions before we committed, Brian provided a very positive link with your company. His knowledge of roofing gave us the confidence that we were dealing with an honorable and expert company…. Many thanks to your team who we would like to thank for a great experience.”“...Your firm’s steady growth in sales of our products over the past few years has now reached a level where you are now the largest contractor for residential roofing products in Orange County…. McCormack Roofing Co. is one of only three contractors across North America that we have never received a negative customer complaint about,” says Tom Sparling, President of Steel Tile Distributing.McCormack Roofing serves more than just its customers, it also gives back to the community. Robert Souza, a local veteran, received a new roof from McCormack Roofing as part of the Owens Corning national Roof Deployment Project, which is a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor the veterans who have served our country and the families who support them.In addition to its nine consecutive Talk Awards, McCormack Roofing was also named a 2018 “Best of the Best” National Award Winner for Roofing and has garnered a host of “Best of” Awards from HomeAdvisor.The Talk Awards identifies and honors businesses that provide an outstanding customer experience. Winners are based on an independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identifies businesses with a track record of excellent customer service and satisfaction. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. Only those with a 4- or 5-star rating receive The Talk Award.McCormack Roofing, Construction & Energy Solutions is located in Anaheim, California. For more information, call 714-777-4040 or go online to www.mccormackroofing.com . Visit the company’s Award Page at https://www.thetalkawards.com/award/mccormack-roofing-construction-and-energy-soluti About The Talk AwardsThe Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com



