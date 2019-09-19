CBD Life Sciences Subsidiary to Launch Natural Hemp CBD Gummies Product Line

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, AZ, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC: CBDL) today announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience, Inc. (LBC), has finalized development of and is preparing to launch a line of natural hemp extract-infused CBD Gummies. The Gummies will be offered in a variety of flavors including strawberry, apple, blueberry, lemon and orange and contain 50 mg hemp extract per gummy.

The market for gummy wellness vitamins is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2017 and 2025 reaching US$4.17 billion by 2025 according to Transparency Market Research. CBD infused gummies specifically are gaining popularity as more people learn about and adopt the benefits of CBD.

PRODUCT DESCRIPTION

FUN & DELICIOUS ALTERNATIVE - You surely won't forget taking one of these daily! Ditch your bitter hemp tablets and pills for these yummy edibles. It tastes great and smells oh so good!

NUTRENT-RICH TREAT - Nothing beats the health benefits of pure and organic supplements. Our natural hemp gummies are loaded with Vitamins E and B as well as Omega 3, 6 and 9 fatty acids.

STIMULATES BRAIN FUNCTION – Enhance your productivity with more focus and better memory. Hemp oil has the natural ability to help your brain work more efficiently and improve your attention to details.

RELIEF FOR DISCOMFORTS - What a tasty way to relieve headaches, muscle spasms, nausea and inflammation! Each chewy piece is formulated to re-energize you while numbing any ache or uneasiness you may feel.

FEEL CALM & GREAT - Feeling down and blue? Instead of resorting to ice cream or wine, take one gummy hemp candy. It helps you to relax and while promotes positive feelings and emotions.

About CBD Life Sciences Inc.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is a publicly traded company having its common shares quoted on the OTC Markets under the symbol ‘CBDL’. The Company’s main focus is to identify, evaluate and acquire undervalued opportunities with the objective of increasing shareholder value. The acquisition of LBC Bioscience Inc. is the first in the CBD space and the company is actively searching for additional opportunities within this emerging sector.

About LBC Bioscience Inc.

LBC Bioscience Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CBD Life Sciences Inc. LBC has developed and is retailing/wholesaling a full line of cannabidiol based organic products including: hemp drops, massage oils, pain relief creams, anxiety and sleep supplements, CDB edibles, anti-aging skin solutions and a full line of CBD infused supplements for your pets. LBC’s products can be viewed and purchased on the company’s website at www.lbcbioscienceinc.com.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Ten Associates LLC

11529 N. 120th St.

Scottsdale, Arizona

85259 USA

Telephone: 480-326-8577

Contact: Thomas E. Nelson

Email: tenassociates33@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See Optium Cyber Systems, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.