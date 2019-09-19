Construction Estimating Software Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025
Latest Research: 2019 Global Vacation Rental Software Market Report
PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Construction Estimating Software Industry
New Study On “2019-2025 Construction Estimating Software Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
Construction Estimating Software is a type of software designed for contractors to estimate construction costs for a specific project. They designed to avoid lose revenue due to inaccurate and inefficient estimating, and save time and money at the same time.
Types of construction estimating software are included Cloud, SaaS, Web; Installed-PC; Installed-Mobile. The key applications are: Construction Party, Intermediaries, Party A in construction industry, and others. And Construction Party was the largest application which took up about 50% of the global total in 2016.
USA, China and Australia are now the key developers of construction estimating software. There are some other vendors, such as Shenjimiaosuan, Lubansoft, in China, but the Chinese market is still controlled by Glodon.
UDA Technologies, Bluebeam, RedTeam, Microsoft, JBKnowledge, Takeoff Live, FastEST, Vision InfoSoft, QuoteSoft, eTakeoff, ProEst, BuildingConnected, PrioSoft, Advanced Electrical Technologies, AppliCad and Glodon are the key suppliers in the global Construction estimating software market. Top 10 took up about 54.29% of the global market in 2016. Abroad vendors took up less than 20% of the Chinese market.
In 2018, the global Construction Estimating Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Construction Estimating Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Construction Estimating Software development in United States, Europe and China.
Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3883812-global-construction-estimating-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
The key players covered in this study
Glodon
UDA Technologies
Bluebeam
RedTeam
Microsoft
JBKnowledge
Takeoff Live
FastEST
Vision InfoSoft
QuoteSoft
eTakeoff
ProEst
BuildingConnected
PrioSoft
Advanced Electrical Technologies
AppliCad
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud, SaaS, Web
Installed-PC
Installed-Mobile
Market segment by Application, split into
Party A
Intermediaries
Construction Party
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Construction Estimating Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Construction Estimating Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3883812-global-construction-estimating-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Construction Estimating Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud, SaaS, Web
1.4.3 Installed-PC
1.4.4 Installed-Mobile
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Construction Estimating Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Party A
1.5.3 Intermediaries
1.5.4 Construction Party
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Construction Estimating Software Market Size
2.2 Construction Estimating Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Construction Estimating Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Construction Estimating Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Construction Estimating Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Construction Estimating Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Construction Estimating Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Construction Estimating Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Construction Estimating Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Construction Estimating Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Construction Estimating Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Construction Estimating Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Construction Estimating Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Construction Estimating Software Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Construction Estimating Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Construction Estimating Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Construction Estimating Software Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Glodon
12.1.1 Glodon Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Construction Estimating Software Introduction
12.1.4 Glodon Revenue in Construction Estimating Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Glodon Recent Development
12.2 UDA Technologies
12.2.1 UDA Technologies Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Construction Estimating Software Introduction
12.2.4 UDA Technologies Revenue in Construction Estimating Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 UDA Technologies Recent Development
12.3 Bluebeam
12.3.1 Bluebeam Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Construction Estimating Software Introduction
12.3.4 Bluebeam Revenue in Construction Estimating Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Bluebeam Recent Development
12.4 RedTeam
12.4.1 RedTeam Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Construction Estimating Software Introduction
12.4.4 RedTeam Revenue in Construction Estimating Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 RedTeam Recent Development
12.5 Microsoft
12.5.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Construction Estimating Software Introduction
12.5.4 Microsoft Revenue in Construction Estimating Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.6 JBKnowledge
12.6.1 JBKnowledge Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Construction Estimating Software Introduction
12.6.4 JBKnowledge Revenue in Construction Estimating Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 JBKnowledge Recent Development
12.7 Takeoff Live
12.7.1 Takeoff Live Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Construction Estimating Software Introduction
12.7.4 Takeoff Live Revenue in Construction Estimating Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Takeoff Live Recent Development
12.8 FastEST
12.8.1 FastEST Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Construction Estimating Software Introduction
12.8.4 FastEST Revenue in Construction Estimating Software Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 FastEST Recent Development
12.9 Vision InfoSoft
12.9.1 Vision InfoSoft Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Construction Estimating Software Introduction
12.9.4 Vision InfoSoft Revenue in Construction Estimating Software Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Vision InfoSoft Recent Development
12.10 QuoteSoft
12.10.1 QuoteSoft Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Construction Estimating Software Introduction
12.10.4 QuoteSoft Revenue in Construction Estimating Software
Norah Trent
WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
8411985042
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.