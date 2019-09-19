eWebGuru launches DirectAdmin panel

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Control Panel is a web-based interface tool, which helps to manage the hosted services like website, Emails, and Databases. If you search for the best alternative to this software, then you can focus on the overall features and benefits of the DirectAdmin right now. Every feature of this software is outstanding and very helpful to all users. Once you have used this software, you can fulfill your wishes about the website administration and hosting facilities. You will become a satisfied and regular user of this software.

What is DirectAdmin?

DirectAdmin is the finest web hosting control panel software designed to administer the website and hosting options by using the web-based graphical interface. Every user of this software manages any number of websites and email accounts without any restriction. They are happy about how this software automates tasks to share web servers, assist them to set up quickly and to manage websites.

Features of DirectAdmin Control Panel

There are three levels of access to the DirectAdmin. These levels are Admin, Reseller, and User. This is worthwhile to use the official free plug-in namely email level and get remarkable benefits. The following details assist you to know about the Administrator features.

• Create or modify the Admins and resellers

• Reseller packages

• Show all users

• DNS administration

• IP manager

• Mail queue administration

• System or services information

• Complete usage statistics

• DNS clustering

• SPAM fighting tools

• Licensing / updates

There are loads of exclusive user features in the DirectAdmin software. The following features in the User section make this software favorable to all users and encourage many people to prefer and use it.

• Email administration

• FTP management

• DNS menu

• Statistics menu

• Subdomains menu

• File manager

• MySQL databases

• Site backup

• Error pages

• Directory password protection

• PHP selector

• Advanced tools

Advantages of Using the DirectAdmin Control Panel

DirectAdmin offers the maximum server configurations through the user-interface. Users of this software can manually configure the root shell. As compared to the automated approach of cPanel for root shell control, the manual configuration and control of root shell by using this software makes users satisfied and safe. Dedicated server and virtual private server admins throughout the world are happy to use the DirectAdmin mainly for its manual configuration nature.

Beginners to the website hosting and administration facilities for the first time get confused with loads of complex things involved in the cPanel. They can prefer and use DirectAdmin. They feel comfortable with the simple and user-friendly interface of this software. They are happy about the three categories namely advanced features, Email management and your account in this software designed to keep things organized and simple.

DirectAdmin is known by its nature to be stable and requiring low maintenance. This software uses minimal code, which can be easy to maintain and expand. This software recovers automatically after a crash and has a low unplanned downtime. This software is designed to be compact and fast. The overall load on the resources is very low. This software leaves more resources for your website in restricted hosting environments. DirectAdmin is one of the cheapest control panels at this time. Though the cost of this software is less, this software does not compromise on its security, reliability, and functions.

eWebGuru Launches DirectAdmin Panel

eWebGuru one among the reliable web hosting company in India, now offering DirectAdmin panel for their client. Being in the hosting industry for more than 15 years, eWebGuru gains a high amount of reputation among its Indian and abroad clients through by offering quality hosting services for affordable rates.

While considering the technical aspects of eWebGuru with other host providers in India, eWebGuru pioneers the market by utilizing the latest advanced web software for their hosting services. Recently, the company launches the DirectAdmin

Panel for their clients.

DirectAdmin Panel considered as the one among the peculiar control panel in the hosting industry because of its exciting features and easiness in managing a hosted website. By launching DirectAdmin features, now eWebGuru is the top-notch web solution provider in the Indian market.



