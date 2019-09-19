Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software Market Share, Size, Trends Insights Forecast To 2025

Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software Market - 2019-2025

Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software Market - 2019-2025

A new market study, “Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software Market By Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHA, INDIA, September 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --   

Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software Market - 2019-2025
 

Report Description:
This tool is identified as one of the best tools for Static Application Security Testing (SAST) by Gartner in their Critical Capabilities Report. Checkmarx’s has several customers globally and also in India. Threat to information security is a continuously evolving issue that plagues enterprises across the globe.

Download Free Sample Report >>
https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4442268-global-static-application-security-testing-sast-software-market

 

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Coverity
IBM Security AppScan Standard
Checkmarx
Peach Fuzzer
bugScout
AttackFlow
Qualys
Code Dx
CodeSonar
WhiteHat

Market Segment by Type, covers
Cloud Based
Web Based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Large Enterprises
SMEs

View Complete Report »    
https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4442268-global-static-application-security-testing-sast-software-market

 

Table of Content:


1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

 

Continued …
 
About Us:
“Wise Guy Reports Is Part Of The Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. And Offers Premium Progressive Statistical Surveying, Market Research Reports, Analysis & Forecast Data For Industries And Governments Around The Globe. Wise Guy Reports Features An Exhaustive List Of Market Research Reports From Hundreds Of Publishers Worldwide. We Boast A Database Spanning Virtually Every Market Category And An Even More Comprehensive Collection Of Market Research Reports Under These Categories And Sub-Categories”.

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT
Wise Guy Reports
841-198-5042
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
NORAH TRENT
Wise Guy Reports
841-198-5042
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Global Pet House Market Report 2019 by Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, Top Companies and more...
Global Acacia Honey Market Status,Assessment,Challenges,Opportunities, Insight,Forecast 2019-2025 with Top key Players
Aerospace Ground Handling System Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025
View All Stories From This Author