Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software Market Share, Size, Trends Insights Forecast To 2025
Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software Market - 2019-2025
A new market study, “Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software Market By Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHA, INDIA, September 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software Market - 2019-2025
Report Description:
This tool is identified as one of the best tools for Static Application Security Testing (SAST) by Gartner in their Critical Capabilities Report. Checkmarx’s has several customers globally and also in India. Threat to information security is a continuously evolving issue that plagues enterprises across the globe.
Download Free Sample Report >>
https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4442268-global-static-application-security-testing-sast-software-market
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Coverity
IBM Security AppScan Standard
Checkmarx
Peach Fuzzer
bugScout
AttackFlow
Qualys
Code Dx
CodeSonar
WhiteHat
Market Segment by Type, covers
Cloud Based
Web Based
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
View Complete Report »
https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4442268-global-static-application-security-testing-sast-software-market
Table of Content:
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
4 Breakdown Data by Type
5 Breakdown Data by Application
…
11 Company Profiles
12 Future Forecast
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
Continued …
About Us:
“Wise Guy Reports Is Part Of The Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. And Offers Premium Progressive Statistical Surveying, Market Research Reports, Analysis & Forecast Data For Industries And Governments Around The Globe. Wise Guy Reports Features An Exhaustive List Of Market Research Reports From Hundreds Of Publishers Worldwide. We Boast A Database Spanning Virtually Every Market Category And An Even More Comprehensive Collection Of Market Research Reports Under These Categories And Sub-Categories”.
CONTACT US:
NORAH TRENT
Wise Guy Reports
841-198-5042
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.