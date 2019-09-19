Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software Market Share, Size, Trends Insights Forecast To 2025

Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software Market - 2019-2025

This tool is identified as one of the best tools for Static Application Security Testing (SAST) by Gartner in their Critical Capabilities Report. Checkmarx’s has several customers globally and also in India. Threat to information security is a continuously evolving issue that plagues enterprises across the globe.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Coverity

IBM Security AppScan Standard

Checkmarx

Peach Fuzzer

bugScout

AttackFlow

Qualys

Code Dx

CodeSonar

WhiteHat

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud Based

Web Based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Table of Content:



1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

…

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

Continued …



