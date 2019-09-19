Rock Tunnel Boring Machines (TBM) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Rock Tunnel Boring Machines （TBM） Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”

PUNE, INDIA, September 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report added to the online inventory of Wise Guys Report (WGR) the Global Rock Tunnel Boring Machines （TBM） Market has recorded a valuation of $3240 million in 2019 and the extrapolated growth indicates further growth to $3680 billion by 2024 registering a record CAGR of 2.1% over the upcoming five years.

Rock Tunnel Boring Machines are used to dig into rocks through a circular cross section to create tunnels through rock strata. It has its main application in micro tunnelling and can excavate through different types of soil and rock structures. There are 2 variants available, one for soil another for rock. The machines that excavate soil are labelled as Shield Tunnelling Machines while those applied for boring through rocks are labelled as Tunnel Boring Machine. Tunnel Boring machines has a wide spectrum of applications ranging from tunnelling work, metro construction, subway works, water conservation projects, mining and many others. In China and Japan both variants are used under different names. In USA and Europe both variants are simply known as Tunnel Boring Machine without giving different nomenclature. The potential market is significant in this era of industrialization and technology.

Global Rock Tunnel Boring Machines （TBM）Market: Segmental Analysis

The global rock tunnel boring machines are widely classified by type, market segment, applications and manufacturers.

The leading manufacturers of global rock tunnelling boring machines are companies such as Herrenknecht, CREC, CRCHI, Robbins, Tianhe, Wirth, Komatsu, Mitsubishi, NHI, Kawasaki, Ishikawajima – Harima, Terratec, SELI, Tianye Tolian, Hitachi Zosen Corporation and others.

Based on type the rock tunnel boring machine can be categorized as Open Type TBM and Shielded Hard Rock TBM. Open Type TBM provides only lateral support and can be classified as Single Shield and Double Shield. Closed Shield TBM is equipped to provide both frontal and lateral support and has many variants such as Slurry Shield TBM, Compressed Air TBM, Earth Balace TBM and Mixed Confinement TBM.

Bifurcation based on market segment we have Soft ground TBMs and Hard Rock TBMs. Finally as per applications the rock tunnel boring machine is used in Railway and Highway, Municipal Engineering, City Rail System and others. TBM are used for different mining and construction work and has wide applications in different verticals.

Global Rock Tunnel Boring Machines （TBM）Market: Regional Analysis

Regional Analysis of Global Rock Tunnel Boring Machine indicates China as the largest TBM manufacturer with a production share exceeding 45% worldwide as of 2015 records. This is mostly due to the collaboration and cooperation between internal TBM manufacturers and Chinese enterprises. Apart from China, US, Japan and Europe are also key players with a considerable market size. The consumption volume of Tunnel Boring machines are 64 units in US followed by 77 units in Europe.

The comprehensive market segments for Global Rock Boring Machines include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

