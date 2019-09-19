Website Promotes Alternatives to Opioids for Pain

Cindy Perlin, LCSW

Safe, Effective Options are Only a Click Away

With the devastation created by the opioid epidemic, it’s obvious that providing easy access to information on alternative pain treatments is essential to save lives” — Cindy Perlin, LCSW

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Alternative Pain Treatment Directory is an online resource created for pain patients looking for safe, effective ways to reduce or eliminate pain. The Directory features information on achieving pain relief without drugs or surgery, inspiring patient stories, nationwide listings of alternative pain treatment providers and recommended product listings.Patients with questions about acupuncture, biofeedback, chiropractic, herbs, massage, nutrition, medical marijuana, mind/body approaches, electrical stimulation therapies and many other treatments can find answers on the Directory. Little known, highly effective products, including supplements, devices, massage tools, topical ointments and patches, can also be found there.The Alternative Pain Treatment Directory’s founder, Cindy Perlin, is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and certified biofeedback practitioner who treats patients with chronic pain in the Albany, NY area. She’s the author of The Truth About Chronic Pain Treatments: The Best and Worst Strategies for Becoming Pain Free and a survivor of several bouts of severe chronic pain.Perlin reports that she realized the need for this type of resource after she spent many years stumbling around trying to find solutions for her pain. Conventional medical providers were not helpful. “It was pure luck that I found what worked for me,” says Perlin. “With the devastation created by the opioid epidemic, it’s obvious that providing easy access to information on alternative pain treatments is essential to save lives.”Perlin’s goal is for the Directory to become the “go-to” website for people in pain. The website continues to frequently add new articles and product and provider listings, so patients are encouraged to check back often to see what’s new. Website visitors can also sign up for the newsletter . Licensed and certified alternative pain treatment providers are invited to list their practice and developers of innovative pain treatment products are invited to list their products.Another one of Perlin’s goals is for the website to become a hub for advocacy for better pain treatment policy. For now, she’s created a petition on change.org for legislation to require insurance companies to provide coverage for alternative pain treatments.The website for the Alternative Pain Treatment Directory is www.paintreatmentdirectory.com . For more information, you can contact Cindy Perlin by email at info@paintreatmentdirectory.com or by phone at (518) 439-6431. Perlin is also available for radio and TV interviews.



