THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, 2019
H.R. 4378 – Making continuing appropriations for fiscal year 2020, and for other purposes (Rep. Lowey – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule)
Suspensions (9 bills)
- H.R. 3625 – PCAOB Whistleblower Protection Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Garcia (TX) – Financial Services)
- H.R. 3619 – Appraisal Fee Reform Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Clay – Financial Services)
- H.R. 2290 – Shutdown Guidance for Financial Institutions Act, as amended (Rep. Wexton – Financial Services)
- H.R. 2613 – Advancing Innovation to Assist Law Enforcement Act (Rep. Gonzalez (OH) – Financial Services)
- H.R. 550 – Merchant Mariners of World War II Congressional Gold Medal Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Garamendi – Financial Services)
- H.R. 1396 – Hidden Figures Congressional Gold Medal Act, as amended (Rep. Bernice Johnson – Financial Services)
- H.R. 3589 – Greg LeMond Congressional Gold Medal Act, as amended (Rep. Thompson (CA) – Financial Services)
- H.R. 1830 – National Purple Heart Hall of Honor Commemorative Coin Act, as amended (Rep. Sean Maloney – Financial Services)
- S. 239 – Christa McAuliffe Commemorative Coin Act of 2019 (Sen. Shaheen – Financial Services)
