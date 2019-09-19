Jewelry Designer Rita Taylor releases her long-awaited Signature Collection

Fans of Rita’s Rainbow Jewelry won’t be disappointed by this deeply meaningful and elegant new collection of stunningly designed wire-wrapped gemstone jewelry.

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rita Taylor, owner of and designer for Rita’s Rainbow Jewelry (RRJ), is releasing her brand new Signature Collection on October 8, 2019. Each piece is designed and lovingly created by Rita herself.RRJ is known for helping stone lovers connect with these lovely objects in a way that can enhance inner and outer beauty.Rita has now created an enticing line of pendants and accessories that combines old favorites with exclusive new designs. The Signature Collection is scheduled to go live on October 8, 2019.The pieces in this line can elevate casual everyday attire or add sparkle to an evening dress. Each design has meaning and character that coordinates with the energy of the stones to produce an uplifting effect meant to help you “Find Your Way Every Day” – which is the tagline of the collection.Rita’s inspiration for the Signature Collection springs from the beliefs that it’s ok to want to add a little extra shine to your beauty each day, and that the stones can give a helping hand to keep us on our path as our journey continues.Each jewelry piece has its own name which gives a clue to the intention in its design. A few are:•The Diamond Within Pendant•The Shield Pendant•Compass Earrings•Sparkly Space Pendant/Earring/Bracelet SetThe Signature Collection pieces range in price from $35 to $175. All are created with high quality precious metals and a wide variety of stones. Some designs are available in more than one metal and stone combination.Rita Taylor is so excited to welcome both her existing and new fans to the handmade product line they’ve been anticipating.The collection will only be available through ritasrainbowjewelry.com and it is expected that Rita will be challenged to keep items in stock.CONTACT INFOFor more information about the Signature Collection, or for an interview with Rita Taylor, please write to rita@ritasrainbowjewelry.com. Media high-res photos available upon request.ABOUT Rita’s Rainbow JewelryRita Taylor started designing gemstone jewelry when she felt a developing connection with the natural energy of the stones, but realized it was just way to uncomfortable to carry them around in your bra all the time. After more than a decade of making empowering jewelry to help spiritually conscious people find holistically balanced health, Rita’s products are frequently seen in South Dakota but have also been spotted on the necks and ears of fans as far away as The Bahamas and Australia.



