Carbon And VegaWallet Make Buying Crypto Easier

VegaWallet officially announces the introduction of Carbon’s onboarding system Fiber to make the purchase of several major cryptocurrencies easier for everyone!

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carbon, the New York-based fintech company, has announced a partnership with VegaWallet, the complete cryptocurrency platform, to further expand purchasing options and real-world applications for several major cryptocurrency networks. Through the partnership, VegaWallet will integrate Carbon’s ‘Fiber’ into their official mobile and desktop wallet to simplify onboarding options for users in their network.

VegaWallet is currently on the move, introducing several overhauls to their advanced cryptocurrency wallets. Along with this partnership, is the introduction of their newly improved desktop cryptocurrency wallet, powered by BitGo Multi-Sig. The full update includes a simple user interface with new options like market trends, latest news, simplified contacts lists, exchanging, onboarding and more. Onboarding is specifically where Carbon plans to help expand its simple and secure system. Users can now purchase cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, EOS, XRP, Tron, Dai, BNB, and even VegaWallet’s native VGW Token right in wallet through a user-friendly interface.

Tarek Hajri, CEO of VegaWallet, said: “We are excited to start the integration of Carbon into our upcoming cryptocurrency wallet update. We feel the partnership will open new avenues for those curious about cryptocurrency to start their journey into personal financial freedom and the world of decentralized finance.”

The partnership opens up a long list of opportunities for both well-established companies. VegaWallet is currently in the process of delivering its VegaPay payments network and other important products for the cryptocurrency ecosystem. One of the main future use cases of this integration will enable cryptocurrency onboarding and offboarding for businesses using VegaWallet’s full Point of Sale. VegaWallet’s upcoming exchange launch will also benefit from easier onboarding options throughout the network, as it has always been a major roadblock for other platforms trying to expand.



“Integration of our onboarding service will enable VegaWallet users to seamlessly purchase crypto sent directly to their address. We were particularly keen to integrate into VegaWallet because of their development of value-add products for users beyond storing crypto such as trading, payments, and even education. We believe that VegaWallet's focus on developing a complete user experience for the crypto ecosystem synergizes well with our vision of enabling frictionless commerce for the crypto space.” - Carbon software engineer, Dan Shiferaw

About Carbon:

Carbon is a FinTech company building a more efficient and inclusive global financial system through distributed ledger technology. The company’s flagship product is its Fiber API for seamless exchange between fiat and cryptocurrencies. Their price-stable cryptocurrency, CarbonUSD, is live on the EOSIO, Ethereum, and Tron public blockchains, as well as Hedera Hashgraph.

About VegaWallet:

VegaWallet aims to be a global leader in providing real-world applications for blockchain-based payment protocols. They pride themselves in offering a complete cryptocurrency platform for their user base and have specific strategies in place for massive improvements to current products available on the market. Their development team is tirelessly working on the next generation of cryptocurrency payments system and an advanced exchange revolving around the multi-signature implementation provided by BitGo Inc. Users can download their secure wallet application on the App Store, Google Play, or for Desktop on their website. Learn more at VegaWallet.com



