New Cellphone App to Remind Parents About Their Children

According to the National Safety Council, in 2018, 53 children died in hot cars. This is a tragic event especially affecting our modern society.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Cellphone App to Remind Parents About Their ChildrenBy Robert SeidelAccording to the National Safety Council, in 2018, 53 children died in hot cars.This is a tragic event especially affecting our modern society. Unfortunately, some parents are so distracted, that they forget that they have their child in a car seat inside their car. This can be disastrous especially during the heat of summer days.This problem is consistent, and it is worldwide. Late spring, summer and fall can be frightening times for small children, because they might succumb to hyperthermia when left in a hot automobile. Younger children are at the greatest risk.This is a tragedy that will continue to affect the parents and families of the lost child for the rest of their lives.Seidel Enterprises Creates a Useful AppSeidel Enterprises has arrived at a unique and simple solution that can help parents remember that their child is inside their car. The new app “babyGo carSeat” is perfect for our “cellphone” generation.It is hopeful that a child safety product manufacturer will take advantage of our newest creation for the safety of their customer’s children.The ultimate goal is to help save children’s lives!ContactTo learn more about this innovative cellphone app, please contactRobert Seidel, Seidel EnterprisesPortland, Oregon 97202Office: (503) 309-1031babygo@seidelenterprises.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.