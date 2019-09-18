Women’s Lingerie Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Women’s Lingerie Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Women’s Lingerie Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Women’s Lingerie Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The latest advancements in Women’s Lingerie industry and changing market dynamics are key driving factors to depict tremendous growth. Also, the risk factors which will have a significant impact on the Global Women’s Lingerie industry in the coming years are listed in this report. The revenue-generating Women’s Lingerie types, applications, and key regions are evaluated. Top growing regions and Women’s Lingerie industry presence cover Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, African countries and South America. This Women’s Lingerie business study also analyzes the top countries in these regions with their market potential.

Lingerie is a category of women’s clothing including at least undergarments, sleepwear and lightweight robes. The specific choice of the word often is motivated by an intention to imply the garments are alluring, fashionable or both. Lingerie is made of lightweight, stretchy, smooth, sheer or decorative fabrics such as silk, satin, Lycra, charmeuse, chiffon or (especially and traditionally) lace. These fabrics can be made of natural fibres like silk or cotton or of synthetic fibres like polyester or nylon.

Bra price has increased year after year, mainly due to the rising raw material prices and labor costs, but the demand has high growth.

China is the world’s largest lingerie producing country, therefore, the various multinational companies eager to enter the Chinese market, also focus on the Chinese market as the main market. Price and service quality war is inevitable; Lingerie competition will be fierce, the big companies have business cost and technical advantages.

This report focuses on Women’s Lingerie volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Women’s Lingerie market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Women’s Lingerie in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Women’s Lingerie manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hanesbrands Inc

Fruit of the Loom

Jockey International

Triumph International

Victoria’s Secret

Wacoal Holdings

Uniqlo

CK

Calida

Aimer Group

Mani Form

Embry Form

Sunflora

Gracewell

Gujin

Jialishi

Farmanl

Hoplun Group

Sunny Group

Cosmo-lady

Essentie

Tiova

Venies

Oleno Group

Ordifen

Audrey

Miiow

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Bra

Knickers and Panties

Lounge Wear

Shape Wear

Other

Segment by Application

Online Stores

Store Front

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Women’s Lingerie

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Women’s Lingerie

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

5 Women’s Lingerie Regional Market Analysis

6 Women’s Lingerie Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

7 Women’s Lingerie Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

8 Women’s Lingerie Major Manufacturers Analysis

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Women’s Lingerie Market

10.1 Marketing Channel

11 Market Dynamics

12 Conclusion

13 Appendix

Continued….

Report Summary:

In the first section, the Global Women’s Lingerie Market report presents industry overview, definition, and scope. The second part briefs about the Global Women’s Lingerie industry bifurcation by Type, Application and Geographical regions. The top industry players, revenue analysis, and sales margin are explained. The production and consumption scenario is specified.

The SWOT analysis by players, the growth rate for each type, application, and the region is covered. A 5-year forecast Global Women’s Lingerie industry perspective will lead to profitable business plans and informed moves. Towards, the end data sources, research methodology, and findings are offered.

