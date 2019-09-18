Petey Vid Details How Much Top YouTube Stars Make Per Minute

ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- As video search engine Petey Vid approaches its one year anniversary, it's recently gained some attention for calculating just how much money YouTube's top channels make per minute of content. The unbelievable list has been making rounds, and was recently picked up by the likes of Business Insider.Petey Vid's list arrives with a colorful infographic featuring such well known YouTubers as Jeffree Star, both Paul's, and PewDiePie, who brings in $15.5 million each year (or, more than $3,300 for each minute of video). The list was originally published as a part of Petey Vid's blog , a section of the site that has grown with it since the platform originally debuted in December of 2018. Reacting to the way search engines seemed to be curating their results, CTO and Founder Craig J. Stadler designed the privacy-centric alternative (named after his cat, Petey) to highlight new video sources on the Internet.“Petey Vid has been well received and appreciated by people from around the world," says Stadler. "We are very proud that academic libraries have begun to take notice and list Petey Vid as an alternative reference resource. We will continue to strive to present the most diverse search results possible!”As of today, Petey Vid has curated upwards of 317 million videos from over 4,000 separate sources, adding three million new videos every day. The platform is also completely multilingual, showcasing a balance between intelligence and user-friendliness. Additionally, Petey Vid is privacy conscious and does not save user information such as search history & IP address.Petey Vid is actively revolutionizing video search in the same way DuckDuckGo, Ecosia, and other heavy hitters are challenging the way we think about search engines. Coming from the same company that launched CaptionSeek and Exif-Search, Petey Vid is proof of concept for Erie Data Systems, a company with vision for (and dedicated history of) providing unique data worldwide.Erie Data Systems is an Erie, Pa.-based big data/search company. For more information, visit https://www.peteyvid.com . All questions and inquiries may be directed to 510-962-4385 or info@eriedatasys.com



