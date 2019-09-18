Die and Mould Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2024
Description
Moulds (or molds) and dies are used to make a variety of objects with many different media. For instance, plastic plumbing pipes can me made in a mould; tools such as wrenches are cast in dies. Moulds tend to be used to produce products that need to be hollow in the middle, whereas dies are used to stamp solid products out of media such as steel. Mould, known as "the mother of industry," is developing in the technology and investment-intensive direction.
This report focuses on Die and Mould volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Die and Mould market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Die and Mould in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Die and Mould manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Nypro
Ogihara
Adval Tech
Hella
Roeders
Chengfei Integration Technology
Greatoo Molds
Tongling Zhongfa Suntech
Motor Dies
Changhong Technology
Himile Mechanical Science and Technology
Segment by Type
Automotive Mould
Tire Mould
Moulds for IT Industry
Moulds for Household Appliance Industry
Segment by Application
Automotive
Industry
Manufacture
Others
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 Industry Overview of Die and Mould
1.1 Definition of Die and Mould
1.2 Die and Mould Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Die and Mould Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Automotive Mould
1.2.3 Tire Mould
1.2.4 Moulds for IT Industry
1.2.5 Moulds for Household Appliance Industry
1.3 Die and Mould Segment by Applications
1.3.1 Global Die and Mould Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Industry
1.3.4 Manufacture
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Die and Mould Overall Market
1.4.1 Global Die and Mould Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Die and Mould Production (2014-2025)
1.4.3 North America Die and Mould Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 Europe Die and Mould Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 China Die and Mould Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.6 Japan Die and Mould Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.7 Southeast Asia Die and Mould Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.8 India Die and Mould Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers
2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Die and Mould
2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Die and Mould
2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Die and Mould
....
8 Die and Mould Major Manufacturers Analysis
8.1 Nypro
8.1.1 Nypro Die and Mould Production Sites and Area Served
8.1.2 Nypro Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.1.3 Nypro Die and Mould Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.2 Ogihara
8.2.1 Ogihara Die and Mould Production Sites and Area Served
8.2.2 Ogihara Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.2.3 Ogihara Die and Mould Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.3 Adval Tech
8.3.1 Adval Tech Die and Mould Production Sites and Area Served
8.3.2 Adval Tech Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.3.3 Adval Tech Die and Mould Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.4 Hella
8.4.1 Hella Die and Mould Production Sites and Area Served
8.4.2 Hella Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.4.3 Hella Die and Mould Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.5 Roeders
8.5.1 Roeders Die and Mould Production Sites and Area Served
8.5.2 Roeders Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.5.3 Roeders Die and Mould Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.6 Chengfei Integration Technology
8.6.1 Chengfei Integration Technology Die and Mould Production Sites and Area Served
8.6.2 Chengfei Integration Technology Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.6.3 Chengfei Integration Technology Die and Mould Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.7 Greatoo Molds
8.7.1 Greatoo Molds Die and Mould Production Sites and Area Served
8.7.2 Greatoo Molds Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.7.3 Greatoo Molds Die and Mould Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.8 Tongling Zhongfa Suntech
8.8.1 Tongling Zhongfa Suntech Die and Mould Production Sites and Area Served
8.8.2 Tongling Zhongfa Suntech Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.8.3 Tongling Zhongfa Suntech Die and Mould Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.9 Motor Dies
8.9.1 Motor Dies Die and Mould Production Sites and Area Served
8.9.2 Motor Dies Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.9.3 Motor Dies Die and Mould Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.10 Changhong Technology
8.10.1 Changhong Technology Die and Mould Production Sites and Area Served
8.10.2 Changhong Technology Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.10.3 Changhong Technology Die and Mould Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.11 Himile Mechanical Science and Technology
Continued...
